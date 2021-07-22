Duke of Edinburgh: Celebration of Philip’s life to open at Holyroodhouse

The exhibition opens on Friday Palace of Holyroodhouse display commemorates the life and work of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh The life and legacy of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh will be commemorated in a special display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse from 23 July until 31 October 2021. Highlights of the display include: Objects charting Prince Philipâ€™s early life and naval career, including his Midshipmanâ€™s log book from 1940â€“1, describing his role in battle during World War II. Items from Prince Philipâ€™s wedding to HRH The Princess Elizabeth in 1947, including the wedding invitation, order of service and wedding breakfast menu. Paintings from Prince Philipâ€™s collection of contemporary Scottish art, including works by Robin Philipson and James Orr, reflecting his interests in Scottish landscapes and wildlife. A silver model of HMS Britannia presented to The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh by Lloydâ€™s Register of Shipping in 1972 and Sir Hugh Cassonâ€™s original design sketches for the yachtâ€™s sun lounge and dining room. Gifts presented to His Royal Highness during his travels at home and abroad, including a Moai sculpture from Easter Island and the silver-gilt casket presented to His Royal Highness with the Freedom of the City of Edinburgh in 1949, on public display for the first time. Prince Philip: A Celebration is part of a visit to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from 23 July to 31 October 2021. Tickets and visitor information: www.rct.uk or (0)30 3123 7306.

Philip – the nation’s longest serving consort – died aged 99 on April 9, just two months before he would have turned 100.

The Royal Collection Trust said the display in Edinburgh palace will see more than 60 mementoes exhibited, such as items from when Philip married Princess Elizabeth in 1947.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They include the wedding invitation, order of service and wedding breakfast menu, which featured “Filet de Sole Mountbatten” – a tribute to the groom’s family name – and “Bombe Glacee Princesse Elizabeth” – a nod to the royal bride.

Sally Goodsir (Curator) with a silver model of HMS Britannia Palace of Holyroodhouse display commemorates the life and work of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh The life and legacy of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh will be commemorated in a special display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse from 23 July until 31 October 2021. Highlights of the display include: Objects charting Prince Philipâ€™s early life and naval career, including his Midshipmanâ€™s log book from 1940â€“1, describing his role in battle during World War II. Items from Prince Philipâ€™s wedding to HRH The Princess Elizabeth in 1947, including the wedding invitation, order of service and wedding breakfast menu. Paintings from Prince Philipâ€™s collection of contemporary Scottish art, including works by Robin Philipson and James Orr, reflecting his interests in Scottish landscapes and wildlife. A silver model of HMS Britannia presented to The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh by Lloydâ€™s Register of Shipping in 1972 and Sir Hugh Cassonâ€™s original design sketches for the yachtâ€™s sun lounge and dining room. Gifts presented to His Royal Highness during his travels at home and abroad, including a Moai sculpture from Easter Island and the silver-gilt casket presented to His Royal Highness with the Freedom of the City of Edinburgh in 1949, on public display for the first time. Prince Philip: A Celebration is part of a visit to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from 23 July to 31 October 2021. Tickets and visitor information: www.rct.uk or (0)30 3123 7306.

The Queen and the duke were together for 73 years, with the duke devoting himself to supporting the monarch in her duties as head of state at home and abroad.

A section of the display will also chart Philip’s early life and naval career, including his Midshipman’s log book from 1940–1 in which he described his role operating the ship’s searchlight during the Battle of Cape Matapan while stationed on HMS Valiant off the coast of Greece.

Philip was granted the royal dukedom of Edinburgh ahead of his wedding and the exhibition will explore his connections to Scotland and its capital city.

A silver-gilt casket, presented to Philip with the Freedom of the City of Edinburgh in 1949, will go on display alongside his kilt.

It runs until October Palace of Holyroodhouse display commemorates the life and work of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh The life and legacy of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh will be commemorated in a special display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse from 23 July until 31 October 2021. Highlights of the display include: Objects charting Prince Philipâ€™s early life and naval career, including his Midshipmanâ€™s log book from 1940â€“1, describing his role in battle during World War II. Items from Prince Philipâ€™s wedding to HRH The Princess Elizabeth in 1947, including the wedding invitation, order of service and wedding breakfast menu. Paintings from Prince Philipâ€™s collection of contemporary Scottish art, including works by Robin Philipson and James Orr, reflecting his interests in Scottish landscapes and wildlife. A silver model of HMS Britannia presented to The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh by Lloydâ€™s Register of Shipping in 1972 and Sir Hugh Cassonâ€™s original design sketches for the yachtâ€™s sun lounge and dining room. Gifts presented to His Royal Highness during his travels at home and abroad, including a Moai sculpture from Easter Island and the silver-gilt casket presented to His Royal Highness with the Freedom of the City of Edinburgh in 1949, on public display for the first time. Prince Philip: A Celebration is part of a visit to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from 23 July to 31 October 2021. Tickets and visitor information: www.rct.uk or (0)30 3123 7306.

The duke took a keen interest in the design of the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was built in the Clydebank shipyard and launched by the Queen in 1953.

On show will be a silver model of the ship and two of the architect Sir Hugh Casson’s original design sketches for the yacht’s sun lounge and dining room.

The drawing of the spacious, light-filled sun lounge features a reclining green sun lounger and a table showing what appears to be a pair of white rimmed sunglasses and some binoculars.

Notes on the side describe the natural wood strip panelling, with the added suggestion that the furniture be “outdoor” type and upholstered in linen or canvas in “bright clear colours”.

The duke was also an avid collector of contemporary Scottish art, and between 1958 and 1996 he acquired a large number of works from the annual exhibitions of the Royal Scottish Academy.

Paintings from the collection, including pieces by Robin Philipson and James Orr, will be on display at the palace, with many reflecting Philip’s interests in Scottish landscapes and wildlife.