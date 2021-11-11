Deacon Blue reveal they were terrified of following Sheena Easton on stage at their biggest ever gig

Deacon Blue were one of Scotland's biggest bands when they headlined The Big Day in Glasgow in 1990.

They have recalled how they thought the Bellshill-born singer, who famously came under fire during Glasgow' s Big Day concert in 1990 for speaking in an American accent, had "lost the plot" and was "behaving like a d***" after they were told to leave a backstage area and she insisted on being driven 20 yards to the stage.

Singer Lorraine McIntosh said she thought the 250,000 crowd had turned "really scary" during the showpiece event for Glasgow's reign as European Capital of Culture.

The Big Day concert on Glasgow Green is recalled in To Be Here Someday, a new book by Paul English on 35 years of Deacon Blue.

Drummer Dougie Vipond said: “Sheena Easton was on just before us and she’d been getting a hell of a time in the press for being too big for her boots, which in Scotland is worse than murder.

“We were sitting around waiting, and suddenly this huge security guy with an American accent came up and said: ‘You’re going to have to clear this area.’ We were like, ‘Eh... are we?’ We thought it was a joke.

“I’d felt really sorry for her up until then, because the press had really been hammering her, but now here she was behaving like a d***.”

As Vipond watched some of Easton’s performance from the back of the stage he noticed missiles being thrown towards her.

He added: “I remember thinking: ‘F***! She’s getting a hard time - and we’re just about to go on.” I was thinking we were going out to play to this really angry crowd.

“I reported this back to the band - that the crowd were upset and we were going to have to kick it, just fill the set full of hits. And that’s what we did.”

McIntosh said: “When I saw the reaction Sheena Easton got, people throwing stuff at her, I actually thought it was really scary.

"The crowd seemed to have been good-natured that day, but this wasn’t nice. I didn’t like what was happening.