Crowd curbs on indoor music and theatre events in Scotland to be lifted next week

Capacity limits and physical distancing measures which came into force on Boxing Day and forced the cancellation of hundreds of shows and events will be dropped.

The government is also to relax guidance that people should stick to a three-household limit when socialising together.

However more venues are expected to have to grapple with Scotland’s Covid certification scheme from Monday after the government said it should be applied at all events for 1000 people or more.

The Celtic Connections music festival gets underway on 20 January. Picture: Gaelle Beri

Organisers must check at least 50 per of attendees or 1000 people – whichever figure is higher – for proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test from next week.

However the Scottish Government has stopped short of introducing the measures in all venues and hospitality businesses after deciding there is growing evidence of a “significant fall” in the number of new Covid cases over the last fortnight.

The restrictions on indoor events, announced on 21 December and effective from Boxing Day, imposed a 200-capacity limit on all-seater indoor events and a 100-capacity curb on either fully or partially unseated events. Venues were also told to ensure one metre physical distancing was enforced on audiences.

Concert promoters, theatres and festival organisers were left disappointed last week when the government delayed a decision on their fate, but gave the green light for major outdoor events to return to full capacity.

However Ms Sturgeon said the “improving situation” with Covid meant that the measures introduced to tackle the surge of the Omicron variant could be lifted from Monday.

She said: “it is important to stress this point: notwithstanding the improving situation, the level of Covid infection circulating in the community is still high.

"So to minimise the risk of us getting the virus it would be sensible for all of us to remain cautious in our social interactions at this stage.

"Even though from Monday we will no longer recommend a fixed upper limit on numbers of households, if we all continue to keep gatherings as small as our circumstances allow for now - until the end of this month - we will reduce our risks of infection.

“And, of course, we should continue to take lateral flow tests before meeting up with people from other households.

“Please also remember to record test results - whether positive or negative - through the UK Government website.

“This is even more important now that we are no longer advising confirmatory PCR tests for those without symptoms who test positive through lateral flow devices.

“Recording these results ensures we can make better assessments of the trends in infections.

“The Covid certification scheme will continue to apply for now to large indoor and outdoor events, and to late night venues - all settings where transmission risks can be higher.