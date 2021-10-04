An all-conquering past few years for 19-year-old American pop star Billie Eilish reached new levels this week, as the singer was confirmed as one of the headline acts for next year’s Glastonbury Festival.

There seems to be no stopping the Los Angeles born teen, with this confirmation of her headline slot at the iconic festival following her latest album ‘Happier Than Ever’ going top of the album charts in 27 countries worldwide.

She is the first of several acts to be confirmed for the festival, which has been hit by two years of Covid-19 related cancellations. Co-organiser Emily Eavis was delighted to reveal the news, adding: “This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait.”

Billie Eilish stands next to James Bonds Aston Martin car at the No Time To Die World Premiere last month. Photo credit: Tim P. Whitby.

Though it was officially confirmed over the weekend by event organisers, Eilish herself had hinted at the news to her 92.2 million followers via her Instagram page, with the singer posting a photo of herself in a Glastonbury hoodie, alongside text which read simply as ‘2022’.

Glastonbury will take place between Friday June 24 and Sunday June 26 this year, with the teenage sensation set to fill Friday’s headline slot night.

Which acts are rumoured to be playing Glastonbury 2022?

While Eilish is the only confirmed act to set to play Glastonbury, rumours are abound about a number of artists, including the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Elton John.

Steven Tyler’s Aerosmith appeared to have all but confirmed their appearance at Glasto by listing it under the tour section of their website, though it has now been deleted. The American rockers, famous for hit singles ‘Don’t Want To Miss a Thing’ and ‘Dude Looks Like a Lady’, may have removed the dates from their website but, with no gigs planned in London and Manchester on June 22 and 28 respectively, we can assume confirmation for Glasto is only a matter of time.

The last female to headline the event was ‘Shake It Off’ singer Taylor Swift, and it is expected she will return for 2022 after being pencilled in for headline slots in 2020 and 2021 until both were cancelled due to coronavirus.

Paul McCartney, Elton John, Kendrick Lamar and Crowded House are all also heavily rumoured to be featuring next June.

How do I get tickets for Glastonbury 2022?

General sale tickets are currently sold out, mainly due to the previous year’s cancellation.

However, if tickets are to become available via resale at a later date, festival organisers have advised you must register via the following link as all future purchases will need a registration number and postcode for each person for whom you are booking a ticket.

The organisers state this is to prevent touting of tickets, saying “Glastonbury Festival are non-transferable. Each ticket features the photograph of the registered ticket holder with security checks carried out to ensure that only the person in the photograph is admitted to the Festival.”

