Who will take top spot in our reader's list of best Scottish bands and musicians? Cr: Getty Images

Best Scottish bands 2022: The 25 best bands or singers from Scotland - as per Scotsman readers

Scotland has produced an array of iconic artists over the decades – so we decided to ask who you thought were the best of all time. These are the best 25 Scottish artists of all time, as per Scotsman readers votes.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

From Bay City Rollers to the modern day artists such as Lewis Capaldi, wherever you look, Scotland has made a significant impact on music in every decade.

However, deciding who is the best Scottish band, singer or artist of all time can be a real challenge. Our office debate failed to settle the argument, so we threw it out to our readers to pick their favourites.

Richest musicians 2022: 14 Scottish artists with the highest net worth - from Annie Lennox to Lewis Capaldi

Over 2000 of you responded, with a number of talented musicians chosen as your favourite. We tallied up each vote to discover which act, according to you, is the best Scottish artists of all time.

1. Runrig

Formed on the Isle of Skye in 1973, Runrig were far and wide the most mentioned band by our readers and are most famous for the song Loch Lomond.

2. Annie Lennox/Eurythmics

Aberdeen born Annie Lennox had success as a solo artist and with Eurythmics. She was most famous for the song Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).

3. Simple Minds/Jim Kerr

Fronted by Scottish singer Jim Kerr, Simple Minds are best known for the song Don't You (Forget About Me).

4. Big Country

Formed in Dunfermline, Fife, in 1981 Big Country are best known for the song In A Big Country.

