Best Scottish bands 2022: Here are the 25 best bands or artists from Scotland - according to Scotsman readers
Scotland has produced an array of iconic artists over the decades – so we decided to ask you who you thought were the best of all time. Here is the best 25 Scottish artists of all time, as per Scotsman readers votes.
From Bay City Rollers to the modern day artists such as Lewis Capaldi, wherever you look, Scotland has made a significant impact on music in every decade.
However, deciding who is the best Scottish band, singer or artist of all time can be a real challenge. Our office debate failed to settle the argument, so we threw it out to our readers to pick their favourites.
Over 2000 of you responded, with a number of talented musicians chosen as your favourite. We tallied up each vote to discover which act, according to you, is the best Scottish artists of all time.