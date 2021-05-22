Artist's striking new depictions of pop and rock icons are unveiled at boutique Edinburgh hotel

Now they have been given a starring role in one of Edinburgh’s most fashionable hotel – as new works of art.

Striking new images of iconic rock stars like David Bowie, Jim Morrison, John Lennon, Prince, Amy Winehouse, Michael Hutchence and Freddie Mercury are now hanging from the walls of the Kimpton Charlotte Square after being created by Ayrshire artist Stuart McAlpine Miller.

He has unveiled his first collection of work for the “design-led” boutique hotel since becoming an artist-in-residence last year.

More than £200,000 worth of original his artworks can been seen in the hotel, while art-lovers can purchase their own limited edition prints of the stars, which are priced between £995 and £1350

McAlpine Miller, who has collaborated with the Savoy Hotel in London previously, has been working on the his latest collection – which is entitled Split Personalities, Lost Lives – for more than two years.

The Glasgow School of Art graduate, whose work is mainly on display around The Garden, the hotel's central cafe, bar and restaurant, describes the finished pieces as an attempt to reveal the alter ego of each star and examine “the complexity of the human mind.”

Prince is among the stars who has been depicted by artist Stuart McAlpine Miller.

He said: “The musicians I have chosen have very much influenced me – they were icons who had their own style and approach to their music.

“They have made a huge impact on people throughout the world through the music they created and left behind.

“I wanted to celebrate musicians who had died suddenly, or prematurely or have not been able to handle the level of fame or success they had.

“These icons and idols have been been portrayed by artists and in the media throughout their lives so it was a difficult subject to contemplate, but I wanted to try to do something very different with them and approach them in a different way.

Rock icon Jimi Hendrix.

“The work has constantly evolved in the last two and a half years, as I have looked at the split personalities of each individual.

“I normally exhibit through art galleries, which can be very clinical environments and slightly intimidating.

"To have works of art hung in a relaxed environment and living in a real space gives people the freedom to enjoy them at their leisure rather than feel pressured into making any kind of commitment.

"I hope to go on to do more shows with the Kimpton group now, as they have more than 70 hotels throughout the world.”

New portraits of Michael Hutchence and Freddie Mercury have been created.

Kieran Quinn, general manager of the Kimpton Charlotte Square, said: “This exclusive collaboration with Stuart McAlpine Miller and the exhibition is a one-of-a-kind experience helping them to connect creatively and culturally through art.”

Stuart McAlpine Miller at the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel with his work on the late Amy Winehouse.