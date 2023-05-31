The much anticipated summer of big Scottish concerts are hotting up after Edinburgh welcomed Harry Styles and Beyonce in the past few weeks.
However, for those who like their music a little heavier, the sold-out Arctic Monkeys gig in Glasgow is just around the corner – and their latest setlist will leave fans salivating.
Alex Turner and his band will head to Glasgow for the first Scottish shows since they headlined the city’s TRNSMT festival in 2018 and thousands of fans have already snapped up tickets for the event in quick-time.
Are you attending the concerts and wondering which songs the band will blast out at the event? Luckily for you, we have some indication of exactly what tracks we are likely to see him perform live, alongside a host of other important bits of information ahead of the event.
How long is the Arctic Monkeys concert, who is supporting Arctic Monkeys in Glasgow
Swedish garage rock band The Hives will be the main support at Bellahouston Park, alongside The Mysterines. The Hives already have an army of fans themselves, having exploded into the public conscious in the early 2000s with catchy hit ‘Hate To Say I Told You’.
The Mysterines, who will open the gig, are a relatively new alternative rock band and released their debut album ‘Reeling’ at the beginning of last year.
While times are subject to change, the gig is expected to kick off at around 7pm, with Arctic Monkeys likely to be on stage around 8:55pm.
When is Arctic Monkeys in Glasgow
The band will play Bellahouston Park Stadium on Sunday 26 June 2023. The show doors at Bellahouston Park are scheduled to open at 4pm.
Can I still get tickets for Arctic Monkeys in Glasgow
At the time of writing, there are only re-sale tickets available on Ticketmaster for the event in Glasgow. If they are any remaining re-sale tickets, they can be purchased here.
What is Arctic Monkeys’ setlist in 2023
Fans of the Sheffield band were shocked when the Arctics played a number of early hits that have not been heard live in many years at the opening gig of the United Kingdom at Bristol’s Ashton Gate.
While a setlist can change and alter at any time, old school fans of the band will hope they have fine tuned this particular set for this Artics UK tour in June.
The following what they played at Bristol:
Mardy Bum (First full band performance since 2013, first time album version played since 2007)
Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
Brianstorm
Snap Out of It
Crying Lightning
Teddy Picker
The View From the Afternoon
Four Out of Five
Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
Arabella
My Propeller
Fluorescent Adolescent
Suck It and See
Do I Wanna Know?
There'd Better Be a Mirrorball
I Wanna Be Yours (John Cooper Clarke cover)
505
Body Paint
Encore:
Sculptures of Anything Goes
I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
R U Mine?