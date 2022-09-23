Following news of their forthcoming album The Car, the Sheffield indie darlings have shared news of the tour, which includes a massive outdoor gig at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on June 25, 2023.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 30, with a fan pre-sale beginning at 9am on September 29.

Those who pre-order The Car from the band’s official webstore before 3pm on Wednesday, September 28 will get access to the fan pre-sale.

Arctic Monkeys have announced their biggest ever UK tour – and it includes a visit to Scotland.

All six of Arctic Monkeys’ previous studio albums have gone to number one in the UK.

The group’s debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not was released in January 2006 to critical acclaim and commercial success.

The Car will be out on Domino Records on October 21.

Reflecting on the band’s time in the spotlight, frontman Alex Turner said recently: “It probably does feel about 20 years ago, but that’s an interesting one, isn’t it? Because sometimes you feel like you could walk through a door and be right back there.

“I’m trying to scratch a little bit of that feeling here on the new record. It feels like a long time ago, but it can be right behind you. Something reminds you and it takes you back.

“There’s a lyric on Hello You that says, ‘I could pass for 17 if I just get a shave and catch some zzzzs’. Maybe that’s barking up that tree a little? Well, a lot.

“I’m thinking about going to the snooker club with my granddad and it feels like we were just there – but, wait a minute, there’s all this time in between.”

Recalling how Arctic Monkeys found fame, Turner said: “At the time it happened very quickly and was a shock to the system. We topped the charts for the first time and everything became quite different very quickly.

“But there was always a feeling that this could be over in a few months: the bottom is going to fall out any minute.

“I’m thinking about you mentioning (2006 track) The View From The Afternoon. We’ve been playing (it) in these last few shows (and) when I’m doing that, it feels like it would take more than a shave and a sleep to feel 17!”

Arctic Monkeys 2023 tour dates are as follows:

May

29 Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 Building Society Arena, CoventryJune

2 Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 Emirates Stadium, London

17 Emirates Stadium, London

20 Marlay Park, Dublin