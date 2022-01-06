Angus Robertson: Full capacity events will return in Scotland ‘as soon as possible’

Scottish culture secretary Angus Robertson. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Angus Robertson has insisted “there will not be a minuted wasted” to allow venues and events to reboot on a viable basis when the public health picture improves.

He said the Scottish Government would consider “each and every form of mitigation” to allow recovery of the culture sector to take place.

This includes the possible expansion of the scheme which required people to show proof of vaccination or a negeative lateral flow test to gain access to some venues and events in Scotland in recent months.

Mr Roberson said the government fully understood the need for audiences to reach a certain size for many venues to ensure “economic viability.”

Mr Robertson was speaking the day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “very” hopeful that the current curbs on live events, which took effect on Boxing Day, would not have to go beyond 17 January.

Mr Robertson, who insisted the government would “move decisively” to allow events to resume, said he was hopeful much of Scotland’s calendar of cultural events would be able to take place “as planned.”

But he would not be pressed on the prospects for events due to be held in Scotland over the next few weeks.Mr Robertson said: “We take our lead in goverment from the scientific advice we're given. I cannot second-guess what that is going to be.

“We really know how difficult and challenging things are. We're very aware of that.

"There will not be a minute wasted beyond the point which we get the advice that is is safe to move into a new phase, where things can reopen.

"Just as we’ve moved decisively to provide financially support, we will move decisively when we can to make sure we can see the quickest and safest return as soon as possible.

“I understand how quickly people want that to happen, but I’ve yet to meet anybody in the culture sector who is asking for public health measures to be unilaterally lifted.”

Under the current curbs, indoor standing events are capped at just 100, with only 200 people allowed at all-seater shows. Venues also have to enforce one-metre distancing on audiences.

Mr Robertson added: “We’re trying to navigate a difficult route between trying to stay safe, remaining viable and getting the financial measures in place to do both of those things.

“We need to look at all options to consider the route back to the new normality we will have as we get beyond this acute phase of the Omicron variant.

"I can’t second-guess what the advice will be at that stage, but we have some mitigations that we didn't at the start of the pandemic. We need to be open to how we can use those as effectively as we possibly can.

“We will consider each and every potential form of mitigation to allow that recovery to take place.

"We are not in a position to do that at the present time and I think people understand that.