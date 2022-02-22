Every year, children across the UK and Ireland dress up as a character from their favourite book in order to raise money for charity.

The aim of this celebratory day is to change lives through a love of books, as well as to get children thinking creatively about their most popular stories.

Here’s when World Book Day is this year and how you can take part.

Children celebrate World Book Day at South Shields Central Library. Photo: Stu Norton.

What is World Book Day?

Designated a worldwide celebration of books and reading by UNESCO, World Book Day is now celebrated by over 100 countries worldwide.

Since April 1995, World Book Day has been running as a charity aiming to promote the importance of reading in children's lives.

Here are all the books children can get for £1 or with their National Book Token. Photo: World Book Day.

The very first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland was held in 1997, making this year the 25th anniversary of the day.

The charity is sponsored by National Book Tokens, which aim to break down barriers to reading for children from disadvantaged backgrounds by reducing the cost of books.

Every year, there are also a range of books on sale for £1 or €1.50 that children can buy either with money or by using their National Book Token that they receive through school.

This year’s line-up includes:

- Rocket Rules: Ten Little Ways to Think Big!, by Nathan Bryon and Dapo Adeola

- Dinosaur Roar and Friends!, by Peter Curtis and Jeanne Willis

- Hey Duggee: The World Book Day Badge, from Studio AKA and Ladybird (Penguin Random House Children's)

- Grimwood: Five Freakishly Funny Fables, by Nadia Shireen

- Jemima the Pig and the 127 Acorns, by Michael Morpurgo and Guy Parker-Rees

- My Very Very Very Very Very Very Very Silly Book of True or False, by Matt Lucas and Sarah Horne

- The Worst Class in the World in Danger!, by Joanna Nadin and Rikin Parekh

- PEAK PERIL: A High-rise Mystery, by Sharna Jackson

- The Wizard and Me: More Misadventures of Bubbles the Guinea Pig, by Simon Farnaby and Claire Powell

- Think Like a Boss, by Rashmi Sirdeshpande and Adam Hayes

- The Last Word, by Ben Bailey Smith

- Boy, Missing, by Sophie McKenzie

- Deadly! Irish History: Fun with the Celts and the Vikings!, by John Farrelly (Ireland only)

- Cluasa Capaill ar an Rí, by Bridget Bhreathnach and Shona Shirley Macdonald (Ireland only)

- Lledrith yn y Llyfrgell, by Anni Llŷn (Wales only)

When is World Book Day 2022?

Each year, World Book Day is held on the first Thursday of March.

This year, it will fall on March 3rd.

There are also various events held to encourage children, teachers, and caregivers to take part as much as possible:

- World Book Day LIVE with Matilda and friends, live from the Cambridge Theatre at 11.30am, Monday 28th February

- Reality check: Books as a portal into life today with Sharna Jackson, Rashmi Sirdeshpande and Ben Bailey Smith, 11.30am on Wednesday 2nd March.

- Using your imagination: Books as a way to imagine the impossible with Nathan Bryon and Dapo Adeola, Joanna Nadin and Rikin Parekh, Nadia Shireen, Simon Farnaby and Michael Morpurgo, 10.00am on Thursday 3rd March