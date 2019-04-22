Watch the video that has Still Game fans convinced Isa is working at a Scottish KFC drive-thru

Have your say

Has Isa finally moved on from cleaning Navid's shop? The familiar voice at a KFC drive-thru is pretty convincing.

With Still Game having recently left our screens forever, it seems like some of the cast have moved onto other ventures.

It appears that one KFC customer might have found Isa at the Livingston drive-thru branch.

Placing an order for a big daddy box meal, Alan Currie, 28, was met with an incredible response.

"Ooh! Big Daddy!"

When asked what "finger lickin' sides" Alan was having with his meal, his choice of gravy also went down a treat.

"Aww, now we're talking!" the voice replied.

When Alan heard the car in front being served by the Isa sound-alike, he quickly got his phone out to record his hilarious encounter.

Originally the video was only for the eyes of friends.

"I only had plans of keeping it on my story on Snapchat but I got loads of messages telling me how funny it was so decided to put it on Twitter," Alan said.

Many of the replies to the video point out how canny the voice and its mannerisms are, with one tweeter asking, "Is that Isa fae Still Game?".

Another wondered: "When did Isa start working at KFC?"

The enthusiastic employee appears to have garnered a few fans, with viewers calling her "utterly brilliant".

"Never once did I think it would have got the views it has," Alan said.

At the time of publication, the video has racked up more than 400,000 views.