If money is no object, this house outside of Glasgow is worth a look.

Recently renovated and extended, the house boasts four spacious bedrooms, a games room, gym, bespoke kitchen and landscaped garden.

The property has been completely remodelled, upgraded and extended with a replacement roof with original slate tiles.

The lounge is formal and has a feature gas fire.

The kitchen is bespoke with hand painted finishes and granite surfaces. There are fully integrated appliances and there is ample space for dining.

New owners can relax in the spa area, found at the rear of the property.

The master bedroom has an impressive bay window.

The family bathroom has a feature tub and a timeless white colour scheme

New owners can keep fit in the gym.

Big and small kids will love the games room

The home has a spacious garden accessed from French doors from the extension.