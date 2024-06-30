A stunning view of Washington DC. | Getty Images/Canva Pro

It may not be as popular with tourists as New York or Florida - but Washington DC is a hidden gem of the United States with incredible food, diverse experiences and jaw-dropping art.

Having been lucky enough to spend time in both the US and Canada in recent years, the chance to take in the capital of America during an election year was an opportunity I had no intention of missing.

With the battle for the White House already underway, DC will be one of the most televised areas of the world over the next few months as Joe Biden battles to keep his title as President of the United States.

However, much to my delight, the five days I spent in Washington fully opened my eyes to its vibrant nightlife and jaw-dropping arts scene. Pound for pound (or dollar for dollar, if you will), Washington DC will provide you some of the world’s most truly diverse tourist experiences.

If you’re someone who feels American culture is a little too much Coca Cola and huge skyscrapers to fully enjoy, DC is a breath of fresh air, providing a range of iconic museums, top class eateries and a unique insight into exactly what the United States is built upon.

A surprisingly pleasant hour flight from Edinburgh saw me arrive into Dulles Airport around 3.30pm US time where I was immediately struck by how different it looked in contrast to my previous visits across the pond. No huge high-rise buildings, impeccably clean and almost as sunny as Orlando.

The Capitol Building. | Graham Falk

Best places to visit in Washington DC

The most promising thing about the US capital is the sheer range of diverse experiences it offers. From historical monuments, world-renowned art to booming nightlife - you simply don’t get bored in Washington DC. I could not even begin to scratch the sides of all that is worth visiting, so I will simply provide my most memorable and favourite experiences during my time in the area.

As I mentioned before, the lack of skyscrapers gives DC a really different feel to other US cities and this comes down to a specific rule. The ‘Height of Buildings Act’ ensures federal buildings remain a prominent part of the skyline. An interesting rule but one that allows it to stand out amongst other areas of the US.

As a film fanatic, it would be remiss of me to not begin by encouraging you to visit The Exorcist steps - set of one of the most memorable scenes in horror history. William Friedkin’s much-loved 1973 classic holds more importance than many movies, in my humble opinion. Recognized as an official DC landmark and official tourist attraction by Mayor of the District of Columbia Muriel Bowser, there is a plaque at the base of the steps which recognize its importance to film history - and you really should visit and enjoy everything the area of Georgetown has to offer.

Visit the stairs and house from iconic horror film The Exorcist. | Graham Falk

The National Gallery of Art may be an obvious choice, however, with a collection of more than 150,000 paintings from the likes of Andy Warhol and Leonardo Da Vinci, you really must take in everything it has to offer. Admittedly, I slightly preferred my visit to the world famous Smithsonian. There are several sections in the Smithsonian and it would be easy to lose three to four hours there. With an incredible array and American political history, see the dresses from various First Lady’s and delve deep into the history of each US president from - George Washington to Joe Biden.

If you’re short on time though, I must say The Entertainment Nation area of the Smithsonian was where I found myself completely immersed. Including artefacts from sport, TV and film, you can see everything from Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls championship winning jersey in 1996 to props from Jurassic Park - and even Dorothy’s shoes from Wizard Of Oz. I lost a good two hours in this area alone, so don’t miss out on the Smithsonian.

As a huge women’s football fan, the sight of the iconic US striker Mia Hamm was a great precursor to my favourite part of the entire journey the next day, however. While America is often associated with NBA, baseball and NFL, it has long been at the forefront of women’s soccer, and I would highly recommend going to see the local NWSL side Washington Spirit. Full of US internationals such as Trinity Rodman and Ashley Hatch, I was able to catch their 2-0 win over Gotham at midday on the Saturday and definitely offer something a little different. It was one of my favourite sports experiences ever.

Offering a buffet like half-time meal and excellent seats that provide a fantastic view of the pitch at the Audi Field, proving why the US has been at the forefront women’s soccer for such a period - and all at an extremely reasonable price for a match ticket.

In Martin's Tavern, you can enjoy stunning food and visit the booth where John F. Kennedy proposed to his wife Jackie Kennedy. | Graham Falk

Food and drink in Washington DC

Checking into the impressive Marriott Marquis, my first night in DC will stay with me for a long time thanks to my visit to the rooftop restaurant/bar known as Moonraker. Situated atop the Pendry Hotel, its name has no connection to the James Bond film of the same name, but appeared to have real connection to my taste buds. Offering a full view of the Washington DC skyline, it is comfortably one of the best establishments I’ve ever visited - period.

With a five hour time difference, it takes a lot to get me out on the first night such is my hatred of jetlag. However, the second their whisky based ‘Wonder of Wakayama’ cocktail and its vanilla infused flavour hit my throat and collided with plate after plate of outstanding Japanese food dishes, I simply had no desire to hit the hay. Moonraker is a once in a lifetime place to visit.

The Lincoln Memorial is just one a hundreds of pieces of iconic American history that you can visit. | Graham Falk

If you’re on the lookout for something more low key, Tiki TNT is definitely worth a visit. This roomy tavern is tiki-themed, vibrant and offers tons of superb rum based cocktails alongside Hawaiian-style grub. Based at 130 Maine Avenue, the bar has its own rum distillery downstairs - and their rum based cocktail is extremely strong if you’re looking to party!

However, if you want to combine some historic sight-seeing, incredible food and top-tier cocktails, then you MUST visit John F. Kennedy’s favourite restaurant and bar Martin’s Tavern. A Georgetown landmark for almost a century, they have served every president from Harry S. Truman to George W. Bush after being founded by former Major League Baseball star Billy Martin in 1933. Within the Tavern, you can sit in booth three, the spot where JFK proposed to Jacqueline or try President Nixon’s much-loved Martin’s Meatloaf in booth two. I’d highly recommend their succulent tuna steak - just incredible.