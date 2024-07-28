Everyone dreams of sitting on a deserted beach, white sands shimmering like glitter, blue skies that merge on the horizon with the sea; with colours so saturated it hurts your eyes.

This is Shetland, as far north as you can get in the UK, in fact 60 degrees north, in line with Alaska and Greenland, and closer to Norway than London.

One of the other beaches I wanted to visit while on Shetland was St Ninians, a spectacular example of a sand tombolo, with sea on either side. You can walk across the sand embankment to reach the Isle of St Ninians, with a ruined church famed for a medieval treasure discovered by a schoolboy.

St Ninian's Beach

The hoard resides in the Scottish museum, but you can see replicas in the Shetland museum at Lerwick.

We travelled around 1,200 miles in the motorhome for this trip, exploring as much of Shetland as we could in our seven days.

The first journey after the ferry from Aberdeen, was to travel to the north of the Island stopping off at the Burn of Lunklet for a 1.2km walk to see Shetland's most popular waterfall. On returning to the carpark we encountered our first locals, the Shetland Pony.

You don’t have to go far to see these native breeds and we were lucky that the foals were curious. Within the hour, and at our next stop we were surrounded by lambs who came running to us to greet us.

Puffins at Sumbergh

This was a theme that we experienced on the islands, and whenever we were near the sea a head would pop up, usually a seal but occasionally an otter, often too quick to be photographed.

I had more photographic success with the Puffins at Sumburgh Head on the southern tip of the island. Cold winds meant there weren’t the usual numbers out of their burrows, but we did manage to see one or two tucked away on the cliff edge amongst the pink flowers of the Thrift.

Less success was had at Hermeness Point on Unst, the most north we could manage, but also the most windy. We saw the raging seas crash on the rocks below Muckle Flugga there, the northmost point in the British Isles.

We had crossed the Island of Yell to reach Unst, home to a replica Viking Longhouse and Longboat. The remains of Shetland’s norse roots are all too apparent on this island. You can’t visit Unst without dropping by Bobby’s bus shelter.

Muckle Flugga

Each year a new theme is set like the Queen’s Jubilee and outer space, this year is a leap year so you can dress up as a frog. Bobby was a local boy who had to use the bus for his school commute and the rest is history.

On our descent back through Yell we called in at Aywick shop. Another seemingly off-beat tourist attraction. Even if you didn’t need any groceries, this shop is worth a wander around its alcoves selling anything from bric-a-brac to DIY supplies. Everything an islander would need without a long trip to the mainland.

This isn’t too far from where we visited the White Wife figurehead, a reconstruction of what fronted the Bohus, a German sailing vessel wrecked nearby.

Back on the main island, referred to as mainland, the rugged cliffs at Eshaness are a key location to take in some of the Shetland geology. As the sun sets on the rocks you can see the layers of volcanic lava that built up millions of years ago. The sea is ferocious there and you can see how it has carved the landscape creating this dramatic coastal scenery.

At nearby Braewick Cafe you get a good view of the Drongs, a group of dramatic sea stacks, and from Stennes beach you can see Dor Holm, a small uninhabited island that looks like a drinking pony due to its natural arch.

The islands are rich in history, geology, and wildlife. Jarlshof on mainland at Sumburgh spans habitation through the ages, with a prehistoric and norse settlement, Bronze and Iron Age dwellings, Viking longhouses and a 17th century Laird’s house layered in this amazing place.

We took a boat trip to one of Shetland’s best preserved brochs on the isle of Mousa. The island is privately owned by a laird and the delicate conservation of seals and seabirds, including the storm petrol, is thanks to its partnership with the RSPB. We timed when the RSPB were doing free guided walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are many other ruined brochs on Shetland, including Clickmin Broch on the outskirts of Lerwick, Shetland’s main town and port. We also hunted down locations from the popular television series Shetland, including taking a selfie outside the Lounge bar and visiting the Lodberries, the location for Jimmy Perez’s house.

Lerwick also has shops for souvenirs, as well as a helpful Tourist Information office who pointed us in the direction of the nearby Up Helly Aa exhibition. For a small fee we could view their extensive collection of Jarl Squad suits and shields from over the years.

You get a true sense of the community spirit needed to put together these fire festivals each year, keeping Viking traditions alive.

There are many other events across the year from the folk festival in May, the classic car rally in June and the wool week in September, which celebrates Shetland knitwear such as Fair Isle sweaters and the fine lace from the island’s wool.

Our packed itinerary made for a less relaxing adventure than we had imagined, but there really is so much to see and do.