Last-minute holiday bookings take off as holiday makers seek summer sun

The UK’s leading independent travel agent, Barrhead Travel has reported a 42 percent increase in last-minute bookings with people opting to book and travel this July.

With holidays in high demand, over 40 percent of new bookings are still being made for Summer 2025, suggesting people want to travel as soon as they can.

The travel group, which is celebrating 50 years in business this year, says that the changeable weather over the last few months has helped to drive demand as people seek to guarantee sunny climes at great value-for-money pricing.

Booking data from Barrhead Travel points to UK consumers continuing to prioritise their breaks this year as the group is reporting another record-breaking year of sales. This chimes with monthly consumer spending reports from Barclays which indicate that spend with travel agents has grown every month so far this year.

The most-booked European destinations for Birmingham holidaymakers are Mallorca, Tenerife, Turkey, Alicante and cruising from Southampton while long-haul favourites include Orlando, Canada, Cancun, New York and Dubai.

Rising star destinations for this summer include Malta (up by 67%), Rhodes (up by 17%) and Cyprus (up 48%)

All-inclusive holidays remain the most popular option for Birmingham, accounting for more than 20 percent of new bookings, suggesting budgeting is a key priority for many.

Nicki Tempest-Mitchell, Managing Director of Barrhead Travel, said, “Holidays are well and truly top of mind at the minute. Our weather at home has been hit or miss over the last few months so families are looking to get some guaranteed sun and escape everyday life. The uplift in last-minute bookings we are seeing shows that demand is still high and people are making spontaneous decisions to take advantage of healthy late deals.

“Value-for-money is key – which is why we’ve seen ongoing interest in all-inclusive holidays and cruises. Most people are opting for higher quality experiences and we’re seeing spend remain the same or higher than last year, with families preferring to shorten their break in order to upgrade their trip.”

“If you are still to book, we would recommend doing so sooner rather than later to secure preferred dates and locations. Booking with a reputable travel agent, such as Barrhead Travel, will guarantee the best prices and full financial protection.”

