FlixBus adds Glasgow Airport services for Aberdeen
Services between Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, Stirling and Glasgow Airport will be available eight times a day from 17 April.
Tickets start at just £4.49 to Glasgow Airport and are available to book online now.
In Scotland, anyone with a National Entitlement Card (NEC) – available for over 60s, or anyone with a disability - can travel for free on the Scottish FlixBus network, including now Glasgow Airport.
Under 22s with a valid Young Scot can also enjoy travel for free, either by booking online or simply walking on.
Andreas Schorling, Senior Managing Director of FlixBus UK said: “FlixBus is making it easier than ever to travel to Glasgow Airport, and we’re proud to be developing our Scottish transport network to ensure passengers have more affordable, reliable and sustainable options than ever.”
Additionally, new destinations Cheltenham, Gloucester, Swindon and Norwich also launch on Thursday 17 April, bringing a total of over 80 destinations to the FlixBus network.
Tickets will also be available on new routes to Bath, Chippenham, Newquay, Weston-Super-Mare, Bournemouth, Southampton, Poole, which launch mid May.
Plus, key cities on the FlixBus network will enjoy a boost in service frequency as the brand expands its footprint across the country.
Popular destinations, including London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Hull, Bristol and Cardiff will all benefit from more affordable, sustainable and reliable travel options from FlixBus.
As FlixBus celebrates its 4th year in the UK, the brand’s rapid growth points towards an inevitable leadership of the coach market.
By high summer, over 200 green FlixBuses will be on the road throughout Scotland, England and Wales, bringing a total of over 80 destinations to the coach network.
FlixBus has impressed passengers with its industry-leading TrustPilot score, reflecting its comfortable, modern vehicles and excellent customer experience.
“We have come so far in four years, and we’re incredibly proud of the network we’re delivering for our passengers. The popularity of our services has been nothing short of phenomenal and we continue growing to meet demand,” concluded Schorling.
Tickets available at www.flixbus.co.uk/scotland or the FlixBus app.