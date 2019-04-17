These 10 famous celebrities have homes in Scotland

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie recently purchased a £660,000 flat in Edinburgh, but which other famous celebrities have homes in Scotland?

Scotland is the birthplace of many famous actors and musicians, and plenty of others have Scottish heritage and call the country home.

Having lived half her life in Scotland, Emma Thompson now owns a house in Dunoon. (Shutterstock)

So it’s no wonder so many well-kent faces choose to have a base in Scotland, even when stardom and riches come calling.

Here are some of the notable celebs who have purchased a house in Scotland.

Gerard Butler

In 2015, the 300 actor reportedly splashed out on a luxury apartment near Eastwood Toll, Giffnock on the southside of Glasgow, just half-an-hour away from his childhood home in Paisley.

Gerard Butler was born in Paisley and purchased a luxury flat on the south side of Glasgow. (Shutterstock)

According to the Daily Record, Butler “said he misses Scotland and spent months house hunting in his homeland before choosing an upmarket flat in Glasgow’s south side.

The flat has three bedrooms, a private balcony, drawing room and underfloor heating.

Joanna Lumley

Lumley’s main home may be in London, but it’s her Dumfriesshire cottage near the village of Penpont where she longs to be most.

The Ab Fab star loves her retreat in Dumfriesshire. (Shutterstock)

“I have always adored Scotland,” the Absolutely Fabulous actor told the Daily Record in 2017. “We cheer every time we cross the Border on our drive north to our little cottage in the Southern Uplands.”

“If you scratched my skin off you would find the bones of my body are tattooed with the Saltire.”

Tilda Swinton

Oscar-winning actress Swinton (We Need to Talk About Kevin) has owned a home in Nairn in the Highlands for several years now.

The Oscar-winning actor owns a home in Nairn. (Shutterstock)

She lives there with her German painter partner Sandro Kopp, and her 21-year-old twins Honor and Xavier.

In December 2018, the actor drew the ire of locals and conservationists after submitting plans to build a new kitchen, dining area and dog room onto the 113-year-old building, which were described as “brutal” and “brash”.

Bob Dylan

The esteemed folk singer – who once sang that his “heart's in the Highlands” - reportedly spent £2 million on a secluded Edwardian mansion with a view of the Cairngorm hills in 2007.

He reportedly bought the property with his brother David under the family name of Zimmerman.

Dylan is something of a recluse though, so it’s not known whether he has been spotted in the nearby village of Nethybridge.

Billy Connolly

From 1998, the legendary Scots comedian had a house in Aberdeenshire’s Strathdon, and was regularly spotted taking in the nearby Highland Games.

He may not live there anymore – the house was sold for nearly £3 million in 2014, and he was based primarily in the States anyway – but his Candacraig House is still worth a visit.

Sir Paul McCartney

A resident of Scotland since 1970, the Beatle bought High Park Farm on the Mull of Kintyre (which he famously sang about) that year, with his late wife Linda, turning the land into a wildlife conservation area.

The 600-acre farm is situated among the burns, lochs and conifers on their estate overlooking Machrihanish Bay, and features Low Ranachan Cottage, which Linda converted into a photographic studio.

Emma Thompson

The Saving Mr. Banks actress has a holiday home in Dunoon, where she was also married to second husband Greg Wise in 2003.

"Dunoon is my place. I come here every holiday,” she told the Daily Record in 2005.

"I do feel Scottish. Not only because I am half Scottish but also because I've spent half my life here.

"I think Scotland is the most beautiful place in the world and I've been all over the world."

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Game of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie recently bought a £660,000 flat in Edinburgh.

The pair purchased the property six months after they married in Scotland, the Scottish Sun revealed.

A source told the newspaper that the flat is situated in a “beautiful location in a historic part of the city,” adding: “It’s a compliment to the pulling power of the city that they are buying a place there.”

Susan Boyle

The Britain’s Got Talent star still reportedly lives in her childhood home, an ex-council house in Blackburn, West Lothian which she bought with her earnings in 2010.