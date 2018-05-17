Reports link Rangers with moves for five big-name signings

Reports from various sources have Rangers looking to sign a host of big names in the summer transfer window.

READ MORE - Returning to Rangers a ‘no-brainer’ says Allan McGregor

Jermain Defoe has seen his appearances limited at Bournemouth by injury. Picture: PA

Steven Gerrard is looking to significantly strengthen the Ibrox first-team squad and is already exploring his extensive contacts book in order to do so.

The Scottish Sun are reporting that Jermain Defoe, Lucas Leiva and Martin Skrtel are on the new manager’s wishlist.

The latter two used to play with Gerrard at Liverpool, while Rangers are said to be keen on a loan deal for England international striker Defoe. The 35-year-old is on a £130,000-a-week contract at Bournemouth so the South Coast club would have to agree to cover the vast majority of his salary.

The Daily Record have also linked Defoe with a move to Ibrox as well as Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke. Gerrard is said to be hopeful that his relationship with Jurgen Klopp will help convince the Anfield boss that the best thing for Solanke’s development is a year north of the border.

Meanwhile, freelance journalist Peter Harding says the Ibrox side are looking into the possibility of signing Fernando Torres, though the Spaniard’s massive wages will likely prove to be a stumbling block.

The 34-year-old came on as a substitute on Wednesday evening as Atletico Madrid won the Europa League with a 3-0 final victory over Marseille.

READ MORE - Rangers in talks with Brighton and Forest over Murphy and Cummings