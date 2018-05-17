Tom Rogic signs new five-year Celtic deal until 2023

Tom Rogic has signed a bumper new five-year contract with Celtic, tying him to the club until the summer of 2023.

The Hoops teased fans by posting a line from the Wizard of Oz film - “There’s no place like home” - before announcing the new deal on Twitter.

New deal: Tom Rogic. Picture: SNS Group

Rogic had been linked with a move to the English Premier League on the back of his performances for Brendan Rodgers’ side but has pledged his future to Celtic.

Rogic told Celtic’s website: “I’m very proud and honoured to be able to commit my future to the club.

“I’m working under a top class manager and to play my club football here is something that’s very special to me. I couldn’t be happier to have signed a new contract.

“The support here is very special and sometimes it’s hard to describe. To feel so loved and wanted by the fans is all a player can really ask for.

“It’s my job and the players’ job to repay that. Now that my future’s sorted I can focus completely on playing football and giving everything I have for the club, as I have done for the past five years.”

Rogic joined Celtic in 2013 at the age of 20 from A-League side Central Coast Mariners, but returned to his homeland on loan with Melbourne Victory in 2014.

However, it wasn’t until the 2015/16 season that the Australia international began to establish himself as a first-team regular.

He scored ten goals and registered seven assists in 39 appearances for the Hoops over the season, and signed a new three-year deal in August 2016.

Rogic netted a late winner in the 2016/17 Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen, and featured 36 times in all competitions, adding 12 goals.

The midfielder has scored another eight goals in 39 matches for Celtic this season, including strikes against Rangers in the league and Scottish Cup semi final.

He is expected to appear at the World Cup for the Socceroos this summer.

