Celtic slap massive price tag on star left-back Kieran Tierney

Celtic have slapped a £30million price tag on the head of Kieran Tierney, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Parkhead club are braced for offers for the 20-year-old this summer with Premier League sides Bournemouth, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all credited with an interest.

Europa League winners Atletico Madrid are also mulling over a move for the three-time Scottish Young Player of the Year and will send a scout to watch him in action this Saturday.

A value of £20million had previously been mentioned, but with Celtic looking to hold on to their player, and Tierney expressing no desire to force a move, they are holding out for significantly more.

The Scottish international’s contract won’t expire until 2023.

