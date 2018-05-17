Ian Murray in frame to become next manager of Albion Rovers

Former Dumbarton and St Mirren manager Ian Murray has emerged as a managerial candidate for the vacant position at Albion Rovers.

The Coatbridge side, who have just been relegated to League 2, parted company with Brian Kerr and his assistant Stuart Malcolm last week and after applications closed at noon yesterday Murray’s name was amongst a number of high-profile candidates.

Ian Murray hasn't managed since leaving St Mirren. Picture: John Devlin

Scotland cap and former Hibs captain Murray kept the Sons in the Championship for three seasons before leaving for Paisley in May 2015 for an ill- fated spell that lasted just 21 games.

The 37 year old moved to Norwegian football in 2016 where he was assistant boss at Second Division Asker who are managed by former Easter Road team-mate Kevin Nicol.

Murray is keen to manage again in Scotland but he will face competition from former Falkirk, Dundee United and Aberdeen midfielder Mark Kerr who is looking into taking his first steps in management.