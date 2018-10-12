Stirling firm crowdfunds Onits production

Have your say

A Scottish entrepreneur has launched her latest business venture, Onits, with a crowdfunding reward campaign.

Created by Nicola Walter’s Stirling-based firm Organisational Elephant, Onits are dry-wipe, multi-use magnetic notes for use as a planning tool at home or in the workplace.

An Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign launched last month with the aim of raising £25,000 to enable short production runs of the product.

Walters, a former planning and project leadership consultant who has worked with clients such as Royal Bank of Scotland, was inspired to create the product while organising her wedding.

Walters said: “I started using sticky notes on a wall but they would just fall off. I wouldn’t dare open a window for fear my plan would literally fly out of it.

“I searched the market for an alternative solution – something that would stick to a wall, was fun, colourful, engaging and re-useable to avoid waste. I never found that solution so I created Onits.

“I see Onits as the tool I always wished I had!”

Her long-term goal is to create a community, known as The Herd, which joins people together to solve organisational problems.