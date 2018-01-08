Search resumes for missing plane spotted heading towards woodland

A search mission has resumed after reports that a microlight aircraft was seen falling towards a wooded area.

The alarm was raised on Sunday by two members of the public who said they spotted the aircraft descending near Cambusbarron, Stirling, at around 4pm.

Fire service, ambulance, police and mountain rescue teams were deployed to search the wooded area, just south of the village.

An aerial search was carried out by the Police Scotland helicopter and ground searches were also undertaken.

The search was stood down overnight but resumed on Monday morning.

Inspector Morris Lindsay, of Police Scotland, said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have any information which might assist in this matter to call Police Scotland on the 101 number as a matter of urgency.”

The witnesses had been travelling on the M80 when they saw what they believed to be an aircraft descending into a wooded area.