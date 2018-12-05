Scottish shopping centre dubbed ‘Grinch-like’ for refusing to stage nativity scene

Managers at a Scottish shopping centre have been called ‘Grinch-like’ for refusing to stage a nativity scene as part of their Christmas display.

Bosses at Thistles in Stirling decided against hosting any form of religious display stating that the centre “prides itself on being religiously and politically neutral”.

A spokesman for the Catholic Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh told the Sun that they thought the move was a “little Grinch-like” for the Thistles Shopping Centre to “ban the Christmas crib” and added that “in the true spirit of Christmas”, they would “ask them to reconsider their decision”.

A spokeswoman from the Church of Scotland added: “We find it very disappointing that the true meaning of Christmas has been completely lost here.

“When a shopping centre can focus purely on commercialism to the exclusion of the reason for the celebration of Christmas it is a sad day for all of us.”

The centre management even refused a request from local MP to reconsider, writing in their response: “We will not be willing to reconsider the application any further and hope that this final decision is accepted.”