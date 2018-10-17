Rampaging cow causes £1,500 worth of damage in a car showroom

A runaway cow has caused £1,500 of damage after a 20-second rampage in a popular car dealership.

The beast escaped from a nearby cattle mart, just one mile away, and wandered into the Arnold Clark Stirling Mazda showroom on Monday.

It escaped through the sliding door, crashing into a window and destroyed a wing mirror on a sports car worth £23,000.

The cow smashed the mirror off a Mazda MX-5 parked on the forecourt and damaged a Mazda worth £12,500 in the showroom.

Sales manager, James Merrins, said the insane encounter with the cow has got to be one of the most “bizarre” days of his life.

The 39-year-old said: “We were standing in the showroom then I saw one of my guys running towards us shouting ‘cow cow cow’.

“Next thing you know the cow was in the showroom and it looked as calm as you like.

“But when the automatic doors shut behind it, it began to panic and that’s when we all run for it into the offices because there was no way of stopping it.

“It ran the whole length of the showroom and managed to smash out the window but as it left it broke a mirror on the Mazda MX-5 and left minor scratches on the Mazda2.

“I still can’t believe what happened, it was the most bizarre day of my life. Everyone was in total shock.”

The cow was later captured and returned to the cattle mart it had escaped from.

James added: “Caledonian Marts have been really helpful with everything.

“They have said they will reimburse everything which is great and I even got a lovely bottle of whisky as an apology.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that they received a report of a cow on the loose on Kerse Rd on Monday, October 15.

She said: “The cow was injured. However, no one else was harmed and the animal was returned to the auction house.”