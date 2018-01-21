Police officer forced to take ‘evasive action’ following attempted hit and run

Police are investigating following an attempt to injure an on duty police officer in Bannockburn Road, Stirling.

The incident happened around 8.35pm on Saturday, January 20, when a male police officer, along with his female colleague, left their marked vehicle in order to speak to the male driver of a white Ford Transit van.

Upon approach the male drove the vehicle away, causing the male officer to take evasive action to avoid being involved in a collision.

The driver was traced in Broomridge Road a short time later and was subsequently detained. Inquiries are currently ongoing to trace a man and woman who were passengers within the Ford Transit.

Chief Inspector Gill Boulton, Local Area Commander for Stirling, said: “We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time of this incident, who may have information that can assist our inquiries.

“I would ask anyone who was in Bannockburn Road on Saturday evening, and did witness this incident, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact officers at Stirling Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 3445 of January 20, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.