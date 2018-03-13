Dunblane survivors send letter of support to Florida pupils

Survivors and families of those killed in the Dunblane school massacre have written a powerful letter of support on the 22nd anniversary of the tragedy to pupils in Parkland, Florida.

The letter offers “deepest and most heartfelt sympathy” on “the most poignant day of the year for us” while encouraging the students and families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that “change can happen”.

The Florida school is fighting for tighter gun controls after 17 pupils were shot dead there last month.

The letter said: “We have watched and listened with tremendous admiration as you have spoken out for what you believe should happen now, a significant change of attitude towards the availability of guns in your country.

“Twenty-two years ago today our own lives were devastated when a gunman walked into Dunblane Primary School in Scotland and shot dead sixteen five and six-year-old children and their teacher and injured many more.

“The children who were killed or badly injured were our daughters and sons, our grandchildren, our sisters and brothers, our nieces and nephews, our cousins.

Teacher Gwen Mayor who was killed with sixteen of her Primary One pupils when gunman Thomas Hamilton burst into the class on March 13 1996. PIC: PA

“The teacher was our wife, our sister, our mother. Five of us are survivors.

“The gunman owned his four handguns legally and we knew it had been too easy for him to arm himself with lethal weapons. Like you, we vowed to do something about it.”

The letter was shared with Buzzfeed News this morning with a video of support also made to mark the launch of a new Dunblane Stands With Parkland social media campaign.

The campaign marks the anniversary of the day Thomas Hamilton opened fire on the school in 13 March 1996, with four legally held pistols and 743 cartridges.

Parents rush to the school after news of the shooting broke in Dunbland. PIC: TSPL

Just a year after the mass shooting in Dunblane, handguns were banned in the UK with further controls introduced on the ownership and use of weapons since.

In a message of hope, the letter from Dunblane urges those fighting gun violence to use their “great wisdom and strength” to overcome opposition to the gun ownership debate.

The letter added: “We persuaded British lawmakers not to be swayed by the vested interests of the gun lobby. We asked them to put public safety first and to heed what the majority of the British people wanted.

“Most politicians listened and acted. Laws were changed, handguns were banned and the level of gun violence in Britain is now one of the lowest in the world. There have been no more school shootings.

“We want you to know that change can happen. It won’t be easy, but continue to remind everyone of exactly what happened at your school and of the devastation caused by just one person with one legally-owned gun. Never let anyone forget.

“There will be attempts to deflect you, to divide you and doubtless to intimidate you, but you’ve already shown great wisdom and strength.

“We wish you more of that wisdom and strength for this toughest of tasks, one that will be so important in order to spare more of your fellow Americans from having to suffer the way you have.

“Wherever you march, whenever you protest, however you campaign for a more sensible approach to gun ownership we will be there with you in spirit.”

Seventeen candles will be lit in Dunblane tonight to remember those who died in the tragedy.

The letter said the 17 pupils who died in Parkland on 14 February would also be remembered at the vigil.

It added: “Our thoughts will also be with every other victim of gun violence.”

“We offer you our total support for the March for Our Lives and sincerely hope you achieve success. It can be done. #NeverAgain.”

Signatories to the letter include survivors Aimee Adam, Amy Scallan and Eileen Harrild plus Matt Birnie, Adam Savage and Andrew O’Donnell and their families.

The families of young victims Emma Crozier, Charlotte Dunn, Ross Irvine, Abigail McLennan, Sophie North, Joanna Ross, Megan Turner, Mhairi MacBeath have also signed the letter.

Also backing the letter of support are the parents of John Petrie, Ben Vallance and Hannah Scott alongwith the sister of Emily Morton.

The family of Gwen Mayor, the teacher who died while trying to shield her pupils, have also signed the message of support to the Parkland students.

