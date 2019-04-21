Sri Lanka explosions: At least five Britons among more than 200 victims

At least five Britons are among more than 200 people killed in a series of bombings which targeted churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka.

Three Britons, as well as two individuals holding dual UK-US nationality, were among the casualties of a massacre that left around 450 people injured, according to Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry.

Sri Lankan police officers clear the road as an ambulance drives through carrying injured of Church blasts in Colombo. Picture: AP/Eranga Jayawardena)

Prime Minister Theresa May described the attacks as “truly appalling” and said “no-one should ever have to practise their faith in fear”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the bombings were “horrifying news” and extended her sympathies to the bereaved, the injured and all Sri Lankans at “such a dark time”.

James Dauris, UK’s High Commissioner in the South Asian island nation, visited injured Britons in hospital and condemned the “senseless attack”. Six near simultaneous explosions at churches and hotels killed scores of people in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa.

Hours later there were further explosions in Dehiwala and Dematagoda on the outskirts of Colombo. At least 207 people ­– among them 27 foreign nationals – have been killed as a result of the wave of bombings – the majority of which are believed to have been suspected suicide attacks.

Parishioners at the St Andrew’s Scots Kirk in Colombo heard bombs going off at a neighbouring hotel, but remained for an Easter service. No one had taken responsibility for the killings as of Sunday evening, but officials say seven suspects have been arrested. The country’s defence minister, Ruwan Wijewardene, described the bombings as a terrorist attack by religious extremists.

The Easter attacks are the worst bloodshed Sri Lanka has seen since its brutal civil war ended a decade ago. Its prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, said he feared the violence could trigger instability in Sri Lanka – a country of about 21 million people. He vowed the government would “vest all necessary powers with the defence forces” to take action against those responsible for the massacre.

Mrs May said: “The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time.

“We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear.”

Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said the attacks were “horrifying” and “to target those gathered for worship on Easter Sunday is particularly wicked”.

In a statement, the St Andrew’s Scots Kirk, situated in the heart of Colombo, said: “We weep for those injured and the families of those killed, and pray for this country that violence will not be sparked further. May we seek to live in peace as followers of the Prince of Peace.”

The Right Rev Susan Brown, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, added her support.

She said: “The Church of Scotland St Andrew’s congregation was gathering for worship in the centre of Colombo when they heard the bomb go off in the neighbouring hotel.

“The minister gave people the chance to go home immediately, but most people did not leave, instead staying to worship God and to pray together for everyone touched by these dreadful acts.

“Let us all pray with and for St Andrew’s, Colombo and for all those caught up in the bombings, for those injured, for the families of those tragically killed and for the leaders of Sri Lanka to offer wisdom in their response to these terrible events.”

The Sri Lankan Association in Scotland was last night staging a special puja at Glasgow’s Buddhist Vihara to bless those injured and “pass the merits to the departed”.

The association’s Dhammika Siripala said: “It is so sad to hear the news coming from Sri Lanka and our thoughts are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives and those who are injured during these events.”

In Colombo, St Anthony’s Shrine and the Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La and Kingsbury hotels were targeted in the first wave of explosions.

Other blasts were reported at St Sebastian’s Church in Negombo – a majority Catholic town north of Colombo – and at Zion Church in the eastern town of Batticaloa.

Witnesses described powerful explosions followed by scenes of smoke, blood, broken glass, alarms going off and victims screaming in terror.

“People were being dragged out,” said Bhanuka Harischandra of Colombo, a 24-year-old founder of a tech marketing company who was going to the city’s Shangri-La Hotel for a meeting when it was bombed.

“People didn’t know what was going on.

“It was panic mode. There was blood everywhere.”

Julian Emmanuel and his family, from Surrey, were staying at the Cinnamon Grand when the bomb went off.

He said: “We were in our room and heard a large explosion.

“It woke us up. There were ambulances, fire crews, police sirens.

“I came out of the room to see what’s happening. We were ushered downstairs.

“We were told there had been a bomb. Staff said some people were killed. One member of staff told me it was a suicide bomber.”

The scale of the bloodshed recalled the worst days of the nation’s 26-year civil war in which the Tamil Tigers, a rebel group from the ethnic Tamil minority, sought independence from Sri Lanka – a Buddhist-majority country.

During the war, the Tigers and other rebels carried out a multitude of bombings. The Tamils are Hindu, Muslim and Christian.

Sri Lanka is about 70 per cent Buddhist, with the rest of the population Muslim, Hindu or Christian.

While there have been scattered incidents of anti-Christian harassment in recent years, there has been nothing on the scale of what happened yesterday.

There is also no history of violent Muslim militants in Sri Lanka.

However, tensions have been running high more recently between hard-line Buddhist monks and Muslims.

Britons in Sri Lanka who need help had been urged to call the High Commission in Colombo.