Sri Lanka explosions: 100 dead as churches and hotels attacked on Easter Sunday

At least 30 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in near-simultaneous explosions that rocked three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

The blasts caused fatalities among worshippers and hotel guests, a security official said.

Two of the blasts were suspected to have been carried out by suicide bombers.

St Anthony’s Shrine and the three hotels where the blasts took place are in Colombo, and are frequented by foreign tourists.

National Hospital spokesman Dr Samindi Samarakoon said 30 died, while the wounded were being treated in the capital Colombo’s main hospital.

Alex Agieleson, who was near the shrine, said buildings shook with the blast, and that a number of injured people were carried away in ambulances.

Sri Lankan Army soldiers secure the area around St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Local TV showed damage at the Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La and Kingsbury hotels.

Other blasts were reported at St Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, a majority Catholic town north of Colombo, and at Zion Church in the eastern town of Batticaloa.

On Twitter the country’s Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera tweeted: “Easter Sunday bomb blasts in churches & hotels, killing many innocent people seems to be a well coordinated attempt to create murder,mayhem & anarchy.All those who cherish democracy,freedom & economic prosperity must unite now with nerves of steel to defeat this heinous attempt.”

St Sebastian’s appealed for help on its Facebook page.

Sri Lankan Army soldiers secure the area around a church.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

The explosion ripped off the roof and knocked out doors and windows at St Sebastian’s, where people carried the wounded away from blood-stained pews, local TV footage showed.

Sri Lankan security officials said they were investigating. Police immediately sealed off the areas.

