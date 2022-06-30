Wimbledon 2022 order of play: When are Rafael Nadal and Katie Boulter playing today?

The most famous tennis competition in the world is back.

Wimbledon will see the clash of tennis titans – from Serena Williams to Novak Djokovic – on its grass courts over the next two weeks.

This is the order of play schedule for the main courts on day four of the tournament (June 30).

Katie Boulter and Rafael Nadal will be playing on centre court at Wimbledon 2022 today (Getty Images)

If you weren’t lucky enough to get tickets, you can watch matches live on the BBC – either on BBC One, BBC Two, or iPlayer.

Wimbledon order of play centre court

Centre court play will begin at 1.30pm today (Wednesday, June 29).

First up is the women’s singles second round with Brit Katie Boulter up against world number 7 Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic).

Then, for the second round of men’s singles, world number 4 Rafael Nadal (Spain) will play Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania).

The final match on centre court today will see #12 Coco Gauff (USA) face Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania) in the second round of women’s singles.

Wimbledon order of play court 1

Court one will begin matches from 1pm today.

First up is men’s singles second round with world number 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) vs Jordan Thompson (Australia).

Next, women’s singles world number 1 Iga Swiatek (Poland) will battle Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (Netherlands) for the second round.

The final match on court one is Brit Jack Draper who is up against Alex de Minaur (Australia).

Wimbledon order of play court 2

Wimbledon’s court two will begin play from 11am today.

First up is women’s singles second round with world number 4 Paula Badosa (Spain) playing Irina Bara (Romania).

Then, for men’s singles second round, Filip Krajinovic (Serbia) will face Nick Kyrgios (Australia).

Next, for women’s singles round two, Brit Harriet Dart is up against world number 9 Jessica Pegula (USA).