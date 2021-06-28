The arrival of the world’s most widely watched and popular tennis tournament will get underway today, with reigning Men’s Singles Champion Novak Djokovic having just won his first match round against rising British tennis player and 19-year-old, Jack Draper.

But the eyes of Scottish fans and many across the UK will be firmly set on tennis champ Andy Murray as he makes his return to Centre Court today for the first time since 2017.

That appearance followed Andy Murray’s second tournament win at Wimbledon when he become Men’s Singles champion with his Grand Slam victory in 2016.

Wimbledon 2021: When is Andy Murray playing? What is the Scottish tennis star's seeding and ranking? (Photo by AELTC/Pool/Getty Images)

His spell at the 2017 Championships was cut short by the former champion’s struggles with a hip injury as he crashed out of Wimbledon in the quarter finals against Sam Querrey.

Murray, 34, was picked as one of this year’s ‘wildcards’, whereby the organisation or its committee selects candidates ranking below the level required for direct qualification and allows them to compete.

The 44-year-old tradition has also seen five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams picked to compete within this year’s Women’s Singles with her first match against Romanian player Mihaela Buzărnescu.

Andy Murray arrives at Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27. (Photo credit: AELTC/Edward Whitaker/PA Wire)

With Wimbledon 2021 set to be an exciting one following a year out of action due to the coronavirus pandemic, here’s everything you need to know about Murray’s chances this year.

When is Andy Murray playing?

The Scottish star and Wimbledon champion in 2013 and 2016 will take to centre court today at an estimated time of just after 6pm.

Originally set to take place at 4.45pm, the match has been delayed according to the length and duration of other matches taking place today (June 28).

He will be playing against Nikoloz Basilashvili, the Georgian player with a 24th seed who will no doubt prove tough competition for Murray following his recent knock-out from the Queen’s Club by top seed Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Having won three grand slams in total during his sporting career so far, Murray has said he is eager to rise to the challenge of Wimbledon and the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking at his press conference on Saturday June 26, Murray said he was “delighted to be back competing here again”.

"When I reflect on the last few years, it's actually something I've really missed, playing in front of a big crowd on Centre Court.

"That's what tennis players and tennis fans want to do.

He added: "There have been times in my career where I've been anxious about that.

“Whereas right now, I'm looking forward to feeling that pressure.

"I'm not anxious about going out there to perform. I just want to go do it."

What’s Andy Murray’s seeding and ranking?

With a current ranking of 124, Murray wasn’t eligible for direct qualification to Wimbledon this year.

This means that had he not been brought in as a wildcard entry for Wimbledon 2021 by the tournament’s organising committee, he would not have been competing in this year’s competition.

As such, Murray is not seeded among the top 32 seeds as those with the highest chances of winning the competition.

While ranking is calculated through cumulative Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) points scored across tournaments, seeding points to the likelihood of a player winning a specific tournament.

Matteo Berrettini, meanwhile is seeded seventh, Novak Djokovic first and Roger Federer sixth.

How many times has Andy Murray won Wimbledon?

The Scot has won Wimbledon on two occasions previously.

Once in 2013 and another in 2016. The last British man to win at SW19 prior to Murray was Fred Perry in 1936.

