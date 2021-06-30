The arrival of the world’s most widely watched and popular tennis tournament got underway this week, with reigning Men’s Singles Champion Novak Djokovic having just won his first round match against 19-year-old British tennis player and rising star, Jack Draper.

Swiss tennis extraordinaire Roger Federer only just managed to hold off French player Adrian Mannarino, with Federer acknowledging that he “got lucky” when his opponent had to retire from the match due to an injury.

Andy Murray made a stunning return to Centre Court on Monday in a triumphant 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 victory over the hard-hitting 24th seed Georgian Basilashvili, as Murray reminded fans and fellow competitors that he is still a force to be reckoned with on grass despite his injury struggles in recent years.

Wimbledon 2021: What time is Andy Murray playing today? Who is he playing on Centre Court? What is his seeding? (Photo by AELTC/Pool/Getty Images)

This comes after Murray’s two Grand Slam victories at Wimbledon saw him knocked out of the 2017 Championships as his hip injury worsened in a quarter finals face-off against Sam Querrey.

The first big tournament upset occurred yesterday (June 29) as seven-time Wimbledon Grand Slam winner Serena Williams was forced to retire following an injury in her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, with Murray taking to Twitter to criticise the “extremely slippy” Centre Court throwing several big names off their game.

With Wimbledon 2021 set to be an exciting one following a year out of action due to the coronavirus pandemic, here’s everything you need to know about Murray’s chances this year.

Andy Murray arrives at Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27. (Photo credit: AELTC/Edward Whitaker/PA Wire)

What time is Andy Murray playing today?

Today (June 30), Andy Murray will play German Oscar Otte on Centre Court no earlier than 5pm.

But the estimated start time of the match could change depending on the duration of other matches, with the second round of Men’s and Women’s Singles matches continuing for today and tomorrow (July 1).

If he succeeds in the second round against Otte, who took first place in this year’s Roland Garros French Open in the Men’s Singles, he will advance to the third round due to take place from July 2-3.

Who he could be pitted against then will be decided by the matches today and tomorrow, with fellow Men’s Singles champs like Roger Federer, Andrey Rublev, Frances Tiafoe, Roberto Bautista Agut also fighting it out to enter round three of the tournament.

This afternoon saw Djokovic beat South African rival Kevin Anderson in a defiant 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Having won three grand slams in total during his sporting career so far, Murray has said he is eager to rise to the challenge of Wimbledon and the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The Scottish star and Wimbledon champion in 2013 and 2016 took to Centre Court on Monday just after 6pm, playing to his strengths to beat 24th seeded Georgian player Nikoloz Basilashvili and rebounding from his knock-out from the Queen’s Club by top seed Italian Matteo Berrettini.

At his press conference on Saturday June 26, Murray said he was “delighted” to be back at Wimbledon again.

"When I reflect on the last few years, it's actually something I've really missed, playing in front of a big crowd on Centre Court,” he said.

"That's what tennis players and tennis fans want to do.”

What’s Andy Murray’s seed and ranking?

With a current ranking of 124, Murray wasn’t eligible for direct qualification to Wimbledon this year.

This means that had he not been brought in as a wildcard entry for Wimbledon 2021 by the tournament’s organising committee, he would not have been competing in this year’s competition.

As such, Murray was initially not seeded among the top 32 seeds as being those with the highest chances of winning the competition.

While ranking is calculated through cumulative Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) points scored across tournaments, seeding points to the likelihood of a player winning a specific tournament.

Matteo Berrettini, meanwhile is seeded seventh, Novak Djokovic first and Roger Federer sixth.

How many times has Andy Murray won Wimbledon?

The Scot has won Wimbledon on two occasions previously.

Once in 2013 and another in 2016. The last British man to win at SW19 prior to Murray was Fred Perry in 1936.

