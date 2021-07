Full capacity crowds are expected to watch the men’s and women’s singles quarter finals, semi finals and finals at Wimbledon 2021.

The tennis tournament has been given special permission from the government to allow full crowds into the latter stages of the Grand Slam.

It comes despite prime minister Boris Johnson delaying the last step of lockdown easing due to a recent surge in Covid cases in areas across the UK.

A reduced capacity of spectators will be allowed through the SW19 doors to witness the world’s best players grace the grass courts at the 2021 Championships. (Pic: Getty Images)

If all goes to plan, however, the Wimbledon quarter finals will be the first outdoor sports event to be played in front of a full capacity crowd in the UK since the start of the Covid pandemic.

The quarter finals, semi finals and finals of the men’s and women’s tournaments could see up to 15,000 spectators inside Centre Court.

Wimbledon’s foresight to take out pandemic insurance was rewarded with just over £180 million paid, which covered the overheads of the cancelled 2020 tournament.

Wimbledon in numbers. Graphic: Kim Mogg / JPIMedia.

Organisers will be hoping for no such requirement this time around...

When is Wimbledon 2021?

In 2021, Wimbledon will take place over two weeks at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club between 28 June and 11 July.

The Championships at Wimbledon is one of four Grand Slam tournaments in the tennis calendar, alongside the Australian Open, French Open and US Open.

It traditionally takes place after the French Open, also known as Roland Garros, and before the US Open - and is the only Grand Slam to be played on grass courts.

Wimbledon order of play – day 10

Here is today’s order of play at Wimbledon:

Centre Court – (1) Ashleigh Barty (Aus) v (25) Angelique Kerber (Ger), (8) Karolina Pliskova (Cze) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr), (14) Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned) & Andreja Klepac (Slo) v (7) Neal Skupski (Gbr) & Desirae Krawczyk (USA)

Court 1 – (1) Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Mate Pavic (Cro) v (6) Rajeev Ram (USA) & Joe Salisbury (Gbr), (4) Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) & Nicole Melichar (USA) v (11) John Peers (Aus) & Shuai Zhang (Chn), Jeremy Chardy (Fra) & Naomi Broady (Gbr) v Joe Salisbury (Gbr) & Harriet Dart (Gbr)

Court 2 – Darja Vidmanova (Cze) v (13) Matilda Mutavdzic (Gbr), (4) Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Horacio Zeballos (Arg) v Simone Bolelli (Ita) & Maximo Gonzalez (Arg), (9) Kevin Krawietz (Ger) & Kveta Peschke (Cze) v (2) Mate Pavic (Cro) & Gabriela Dabrowski (Can)

Court 3 – (1) Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (And) v Eva Shaw (Gbr), Joao Victor Couto Loureiro (Bra) v (7) Jack Pinnington Jones (Gbr), (5) Pedro Boscardin Dias (Bra) v Lui Maxted (Gbr), (1) Jack Pinnington Jones (Gbr) & Juncheng Shang (Chn) v Samir Banerjee (USA) & Kokuro Isomura (Jpn), Eleonora Alvisi (Ita) & Matilde Paoletti (Ita) v Darja Vidmanova (Cze) & Radka Zelnickova (Svk)

Court 4 – Evialina Laskevich (Blr) v (5) Oceane Babel (Fra), Ane Mintegi Del Olmo (Spa) v (2) Alexandra Eala (Phi), Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg (Isr) v (9) Viacheslav Bielinskyi (Ukr), (3) Alexander Bernard (Aus) & Dali Blanch (USA) v Daniel Rincon (Spa) & Abedallah Shelbayh (Jor), Reese Brantmeier (USA) & Elvina Kalieva (USA) v Kylie Bilchev (Gbr) & Mingge Xu (Gbr)

Court 5 – Elena Pridankina (Rus) v (10) Elvina Kalieva (USA), Matthew Donald (Cze) v (16) Mark Lajal (Est), (15) Alejandro Manzanera Pertusa (Spa) v Max Westphal (Fra), Adam Jurajda (Cze) & Max Westphal (Fra) v Philip Florig (Ger) & Maxs Rehberg (Ger), (1) Kristina Dmitruk (Blr) & Diana Shnaider (Rus) v Clervie Ngounoue (USA) & Alexandra Yepifanova (USA)

Court 6 – (4) Polina Kudermetova (Rus) v Nastasja Schunk (Ger), Ksenia Zaytseva (Rus) v Ashlyn Krueger (USA), Abedallah Shelbayh (Jor) v (4) Bruno Kuzuhara (USA), Gonzalo Bueno (Per) & Adolfo Vallejo (Par) v Marko Andrejic (Aut) & Ozan Colak (USA), Chelsea Fontenel (Swi) & Ashlyn Krueger (USA) v (3) Alexandra Eala (Phi) & Priska Madelyn Nugroho (Ina)

Court 7 – (15) Mara Guth (Ger) v Sara Bejlek (Cze), (6) Kristina Dmitruk (Blr) v Julia Middendorf (Ger), Peter Privara (Svk) v Samir Banerjee (USA), Hamad Medjedovic (Ser) & Stefan Popovic (Ser) v Alvaro Guillen Meza (Ecu) & Ezequiel Monferrer (Arg), (6) Bruno Kuzuhara (USA) & Ethan Quinn (USA) v Victor Lilov (USA) & Peter Privara (Svk), Sara Bejlek (Cze) & Lucie Havlickova (Cze) v (2) Linda Fruhvirtova (Cze) & Polina Kudermetova (Rus)

Court 8 – Alicia Dudeney (Gbr) v Sofia Costoulas (Bel), Ozan Colak (USA) v (6) Daniel Rincon (Spa), (13) Alexander Bernard (USA) v Mili Poljicak (Cro), Sofia Costoulas (Bel) & Laura Hietaranta (Fin) v Alina Shcherbinina (Rus) & Sabina Zeynalova (Ukr)

Court 9 – Reese Brantmeier (USA) v (16) Julia Garcia (Mex), (3) Arthur Fils (Fra) v Victor Lilov (USA), (8) Sean Cuenin (Fra) v Adolfo Vallejo (Par)

Court 10 – (8) Linda Fruhvirtova (Cze) v Petra Marcinko (Cro), Kalin Ivanovski (Mkd) v Edas Butvilas (Lit)

Court 11 – Linda Klimovicova (Cze) v (7) Alexandra Yepifanova (USA), (1) Juncheng Shang (Chn) v Robin Bertrand (Fra)

Court 12 – (11) Priska Madelyn Nugroho (Ina) v Matilde Paoletti (Ita), Vojtech Petr (Cze) v (14) Leo Borg (Swe), Patrick Brady (Gbr) v Maxs Rehberg (Ger), Edas Butvilas (Lit) & Alejandro Manzanera Pertusa (Spa) v (4) Leo Borg (Swe) & Mark Lajal (Est), Elena Pridankina (Rus) & Ksenia Zaytseva (Rus) v (6) Mara Guth (Ger) & Julia Middendorf (Ger)

Court 18 – Elizabeth Coleman (USA) v Kylie Bilchev (Gbr), Barbora Palicova (Cze) v Ranah Stoiber (Gbr), (11) Jerome Kym (Swi) v Derrick Chen (Gbr), Robin Bertrand (Fra) & Igor Kudriashov (Rus) v (7) Viacheslav Bielinskyi (Ukr) & Petr Nesterov (Bul), (8) Elizabeth Coleman (USA) & Madison Sieg (USA) v Nicole Rivkin (Ger) & Hanne Vandewinkel (Bel)

When do Wimbledon 2021 tickets go on sale?

The first batch of Wimbledon 2021 tickets went on general sale at 1pm on Thursday 17 June.

It will be the first time that Wimbledon tickets will be offered online instead of through the traditional ballot, meaning there won’t be long lines snaking round the courts this year.

Tennis fans hoping to get to SW19 this summer will have more than one chance to attend Wimbledon with tickets being released in batches.

Anyone wanting to buy tickets to Wimbledon must register through the My Wimbledon portal.

How many spectators will be allowed into Wimbledon 2021?

Organisers welcomed the decision to allow more spectators inside Wimbledon under the government’s pilot scheme, with 50% ground capacity allowed from the start of the tournament and full crowds permitted for the men’s and women’s quarter finals, semi finals and finals matches.

An All England Club statement read: “We welcome the announcements from the Prime Minister and Culture Secretary that a number of events, including The Championships 2021, will be able to take place with higher spectator capacities than the current Step 3 guidance as part of the next phase of the Government's Event Research Programme.

"We are pleased to have worked closely with the government, public health bodies, and our local authority in Merton, to confirm that, as part of this next phase of pilot events, The Championships 2021 will begin on Monday 28 June with 50 per cent capacity across the Grounds, building to full capacity crowds of 15,000 on Centre Court for the Finals weekend.

"This will enable us to fulfil our aspiration of staging the best Wimbledon possible within the current circumstances, with the health and safety of all those who make Wimbledon happen - our guests, competitors, Members, staff, media, officials, local residents, and partners - remaining our highest priority.”

The tournament had previously been working towards a minimum capacity of 25%.

When and why is Wimbledon changing its format?

From 2022, Wimbledon will break from tradition and scrap its day of rest on the middle Sunday of the Championships.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam to offer a day off from competition but this has brought about scheduling issues in the past, particularly due to bad weather in the first week.

Play has been held on middle Sunday four times in the last 30 years and the change means fourth-round matches, played on ‘Manic Monday’, will be held across two days instead.

All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt said it was now possible to hold the tournament over 14 days due to developments in the care of grass courts.

Hewitt said: “Thanks to improved grass-court maintenance technology over the past five years or so and other measures, we are now confident that we will be able to look after the courts, most particularly Centre Court, without a full day of rest during the fortnight.