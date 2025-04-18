This weekend’s Wrestlemania 41 will see some of the world’s most loved wrestlers go head to head to be hailed as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship champion for 2025.

Beginning on Saturday 19 April, the event will have some of the sport’s biggest names at the event, with current champion Cody Rhodes looking to hold onto his championship belt against the iconic John Cena. Huge names such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and CM Punk will also be competing in wrestling most watched event of the year.

Set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas district of Paradise, Nevada, United States, Wrestleman 41 will be streamed live on Netflix UK and is one of the most lucrative sporting events on the calendar. But who is the richest wrestler of all time in 2025?

Here are the top 15 richest wrestlers of all time in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Cody Rhodes The current Wrestlemania champion is fairly low on this rich list, with a reported net worth of $2million.

2 . Kurt Angle The WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist has a reported net worth of $5million, which is surprisingly low for a man as famous as him.

3 . Mick Foley The wrestling icon competed as part of several aliases including Cactus Jack, Dude Love and Mankind, and has a reported net worth of $8million.