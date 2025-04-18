Who is the richest wrestler of all time in 2025? Cr: Getty Images.Who is the richest wrestler of all time in 2025? Cr: Getty Images.
Who is the richest wrestler in the world 2025? Top 15 richest wrestlers ever - Seth Rollins, John Cena net worth

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:57 BST

Here are the 15 wrestlers with the biggest net worth in the world, including Wrestlemania icons Seth Rollins and John Cena.

This weekend’s Wrestlemania 41 will see some of the world’s most loved wrestlers go head to head to be hailed as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship champion for 2025.

Beginning on Saturday 19 April, the event will have some of the sport’s biggest names at the event, with current champion Cody Rhodes looking to hold onto his championship belt against the iconic John Cena. Huge names such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and CM Punk will also be competing in wrestling most watched event of the year.

Set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas district of Paradise, Nevada, United States, Wrestleman 41 will be streamed live on Netflix UK and is one of the most lucrative sporting events on the calendar. But who is the richest wrestler of all time in 2025?

Here are the top 15 richest wrestlers of all time in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

The current Wrestlemania champion is fairly low on this rich list, with a reported net worth of $2million.

1. Cody Rhodes

The current Wrestlemania champion is fairly low on this rich list, with a reported net worth of $2million. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist has a reported net worth of $5million, which is surprisingly low for a man as famous as him.

2. Kurt Angle

The WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist has a reported net worth of $5million, which is surprisingly low for a man as famous as him. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The wrestling icon competed as part of several aliases including Cactus Jack, Dude Love and Mankind, and has a reported net worth of $8million.

3. Mick Foley

The wrestling icon competed as part of several aliases including Cactus Jack, Dude Love and Mankind, and has a reported net worth of $8million. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

idely as "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels, and is hailed as one of the greatest high flyers and wrestlers of all time. Michaels has won 16 championships in his WWE career. He is a 3 time WWE Champion and won the World Heavyweight Championship once. He has a reported net worth of $10million.

4. Shawn Michaels

idely as "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels, and is hailed as one of the greatest high flyers and wrestlers of all time. Michaels has won 16 championships in his WWE career. He is a 3 time WWE Champion and won the World Heavyweight Championship once. He has a reported net worth of $10million. | WWE Photo: WWE

