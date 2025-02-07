The new NFL season is underway, with Philadelphia Eagles kicking off the campaign with a 24-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

The climax of the last American Football season saw the previously all-conquering Kansas City Chiefs fail in their bid to make history by becoming the first NFL team in history to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles, losing to the Eagles at Caesar’s Superdome in February.

One of the most money-laden sports on the planet, the NFL’s popularity continues to explode worldwide, with such fandom resulting in the sports most prestigious talents turned into millionaires via huge contracts, endorsements and business ventures. But who is the richest NFL player of all time?

Here are the top 15 richest NFL players of all time in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Roger Staubach - $600million The former Dallas Cowboy quarterback is the richest ex-NFL player on the planet, with a reported net worth of $600million due to the immense success of his commercial real estate company 'The Staubach Company'. | Getty Images

2 . Fran Tarkenton - $300million The former NFL player ended his player a career earning of $1.2million in 1978, and began a tech company that invested heavily in Apple. The Hall of Fame quarterback is now worth a reported $300million owing to his successful business ventures, where he has established multiple companies across various sectors like insurance, technology, and financial services. | Getty Images

3 . Tom Brady - $300million The legendary New England Patriots quarterback is loved the world over by NFL fans, and has a reported net worth of $300million due to his high-salary prior to retirement, alongside endorsement deals, investments, and business ventures. He famously owns a minority stake in EFL Championship outfit Birmingham City. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images