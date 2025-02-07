Who has the most Super Bowl wins in history? Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Who has the most Super Bowl wins in history? Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Which NFL team has the most Super Bowl wins? Every Super Bowl winner since 1967 - including Philadelphia Eagles wins

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 7th Feb 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 09:24 BST

Here is a complete list of every Super Bowl winner since 1967, how many times they have won it and when they last won it.

Super Bowl 59 saw the Kansas City Chiefs dethroned 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles after a MVP performance from Jalen Hurts in New Orleans.

While the Chiefs entered as favourites Patrick Mahomes was not able to get beyond Saquon Barkley and co., despite a 16-point haul in the fourth quarter at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, as the Eagles earned the right to be crowned as they new champions of the NFL.

Last year’s event was one of the closest in history as the San Francisco 49ers forced the Chiefs into overtime for only the second time in Super Bowl history, but this time it was Mahomes who was left heartbroken as his team failed to make history by winning a third consecutive SUper Bowl.

In total, there have been 19 NFL team that have lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy aloft in their history, but who has won the Super Bowl the most?

Here is the full list of each NFL to win the Super Bowl, when they won it and their last Super Bowl victory.*

*This information reflects the year the trophy was won, not the season.

The joint most successful Super Bowl team is the New England Patriots, who have won the trophy six times. The most recently won it in 2019, and previously won the finale in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015 and 2017.

1. New England Patriots - 6

The joint most successful Super Bowl team is the New England Patriots, who have won the trophy six times. The most recently won it in 2019, and previously won the finale in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015 and 2017. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Pittsburgh Steelers have also won the Super Bowl a record six times in their history, but they haven't tasted victory since 2009. They have won the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980 and 2006.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers - 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers have also won the Super Bowl a record six times in their history, but they haven't tasted victory since 2009. They have won the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980 and 2006. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The 49ers were beaten in overtime in last year's finale, but have won the Super Bowl five times previously They've not won since 1995 however, with their other victories coming in 1982, 1985, 1989 and 1990.

3. San Francisco 49ers - 5

The 49ers were beaten in overtime in last year's finale, but have won the Super Bowl five times previously They've not won since 1995 however, with their other victories coming in 1982, 1985, 1989 and 1990. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
One of the most successful NFL teams in history, the Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl in almost two decades, with their last victory coming in 1996. They previously lifted the trophy in 1972, 1978, 1993 and 1994.

4. Dallas Cowboys - 5

One of the most successful NFL teams in history, the Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl in almost two decades, with their last victory coming in 1996. They previously lifted the trophy in 1972, 1978, 1993 and 1994. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Super BowlHistoryNFL
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice