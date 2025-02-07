Super Bowl 59 saw the Kansas City Chiefs dethroned 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles after a MVP performance from Jalen Hurts in New Orleans.

While the Chiefs entered as favourites Patrick Mahomes was not able to get beyond Saquon Barkley and co., despite a 16-point haul in the fourth quarter at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, as the Eagles earned the right to be crowned as they new champions of the NFL.

Last year’s event was one of the closest in history as the San Francisco 49ers forced the Chiefs into overtime for only the second time in Super Bowl history, but this time it was Mahomes who was left heartbroken as his team failed to make history by winning a third consecutive SUper Bowl.

In total, there have been 19 NFL team that have lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy aloft in their history, but who has won the Super Bowl the most?

Here is the full list of each NFL to win the Super Bowl, when they won it and their last Super Bowl victory.*

*This information reflects the year the trophy was won, not the season.

1 . New England Patriots - 6 The joint most successful Super Bowl team is the New England Patriots, who have won the trophy six times. The most recently won it in 2019, and previously won the finale in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015 and 2017. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Pittsburgh Steelers - 6 The Pittsburgh Steelers have also won the Super Bowl a record six times in their history, but they haven't tasted victory since 2009. They have won the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980 and 2006. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . San Francisco 49ers - 5 The 49ers were beaten in overtime in last year's finale, but have won the Super Bowl five times previously They've not won since 1995 however, with their other victories coming in 1982, 1985, 1989 and 1990. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales