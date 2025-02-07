Super Bowl 59 saw the Kansas City Chiefs dethroned 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles after a MVP performance from Jalen Hurts in New Orleans.
While the Chiefs entered as favourites Patrick Mahomes was not able to get beyond Saquon Barkley and co., despite a 16-point haul in the fourth quarter at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, as the Eagles earned the right to be crowned as they new champions of the NFL.
Last year’s event was one of the closest in history as the San Francisco 49ers forced the Chiefs into overtime for only the second time in Super Bowl history, but this time it was Mahomes who was left heartbroken as his team failed to make history by winning a third consecutive SUper Bowl.
In total, there have been 19 NFL team that have lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy aloft in their history, but who has won the Super Bowl the most?
Here is the full list of each NFL to win the Super Bowl, when they won it and their last Super Bowl victory.*
*This information reflects the year the trophy was won, not the season.