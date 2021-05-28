A reduced capacity of spectators will be allowed through the SW19 doors to witness the world’s best players grace the grass courts at the 2021 Championships. (Pic: Getty Images)

Following an enforced break due to the Covid pandemic, balls will bounce at Wimbledon once more at the height of summer 2021.

A reduced capacity of spectators will be allowed through the SW19 doors to witness the world’s best players grace the grass courts at The Championships.

There will be changes to the norm, with all players staying in the official hotel and reduced pre-match warm-up times on court, as well as a completely cashless site.

It is hoped Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep will defend their men’s and women’s titles respectively, while home favourite Andy Murray is always a fierce competitor.

Wimbledon’s foresight to take out pandemic insurance was rewarded with just over £180 million paid, which covered the overheads of the cancelled 2020 tournament.

Organisers will be hoping for no such requirement this time around...

When is Wimbledon 2021?

In 2021, Wimbledon will take place over two weeks at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club between 28 June and 11 July.

The Championships at Wimbledon is one of four Grand Slam tournaments in the tennis calendar, alongside the Australian Open, French Open and US Open.

It traditionally takes place after the French Open, also known as Roland Garros, and before the US Open - and is the only Grand Slam to be played on grass courts.

When do Wimbledon 2021 tickets go on sale?

A date for ticket sales has not yet been set but tennis fans hoping to get a glimpse of the action live at SW19 can attempt to purchase tickets online when they become available in June.

It will be the first time that Wimbledon tickets will be offered online instead of through the traditional ballot, meaning there won’t be long lines snaking round the courts this year.

How many spectators will be allowed into Wimbledon 2021?

Organisers are working towards a minimum capacity of 25 percent for the 2021 tournament, which could see 6,000 tickets available to the public each day of the 13-day spectacle.

Discussions with the government continue to find the safest way possible to hold the tournament, with social distancing measures and mask wearing indoors expected.

Henman Hill is likely to be accessible to spectators in some form, such as reduced capacity.

Will more Wimbledon 2021 tickets become available?

The tournament begins a week after the last step in the government’s roadmap out of lockdown restrictions, initially planned for 21 June when all social contact laws could be lifted.

By this stage of the roadmap, large events and performances could restart with full crowds - but Wimbledon organisers don’t want to scale back plans at the last minute.

All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said: “The June 21 date is a not-before date so, as you can imagine, it would be reckless for us to plan a tournament based on the best possible outcomes.

“What we’ve been focused on doing is planning a tournament with a set of guidance that we understand today, but also planning for how we are able to be flexible and agile to adjust to changes in those conditions. It’s not easy.”

When and why is Wimbledon changing its format?

From 2022, Wimbledon will break from tradition and scrap its day of rest on the middle Sunday of the Championships.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam to offer a day off from competition but this has brought about scheduling issues in the past, particularly due to bad weather in the first week.

Play has been held on middle Sunday four times in the last 30 years and the change means fourth-round matches, played on ‘Manic Monday’, will be held across two days instead.

All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt said it was now possible to hold the tournament over 14 days due to developments in the care of grass courts.

Hewitt said: “Thanks to improved grass-court maintenance technology over the past five years or so and other measures, we are now confident that we will be able to look after the courts, most particularly Centre Court, without a full day of rest during the fortnight.