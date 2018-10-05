What the Austrian media said about Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 Celtic

A round-up of comment, reaction and analysis from the Austrian media following Celtic’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Red Bull Salzburg in the second round of Europa League group stage fixtures.

Kronen Zeitung suggest that the Parkhead threatened only in short spells, stating: "Celtic were camped in their own half for much of the first half before the eyes of noble fan Rod Stewart.

"Only in the finish of the first half did the Scots once again appear dangerous in the penalty area of ​​the Mozart city side."

Der Standard ran comments from highly rated RB Salzburg coach Marco Rose: "I've never actually had any doubts," said the German.

He went onto insist the he expected the "strong" performance from his side in the second 45 minutes.

Laola 1 meanwhile quoted 19-year-old midfielder Hannes Wolf as saying "After the equaliser we already knew that there is more,"

"We had a lot of possession, our counterpressing was very strong."

The midfielder also suggested that Celtic's fitness was lacking: "The opponent also got a bit tired."

Niederösterreichische Nachrichten claimed that Brendan Rodger's side struggled to keep up with the Austrian's intensity in the second 45.

"Celtic did not manage any relief at all during the second half," they wrote.

"Salzburg kept the clock rate high, however. Ulmer attacked deep in the opposing half of the game successfully, Forrest tore down the team player and had to leave the field. Dabbur did not miss the chance of his second goal this evening. Zlatko Junuzovic could have increased the lead further.

Outlet Kleine Zeitung, suggested that James Forrest's red card was unwarranted, stating: "James Forrest had brought Andreas Ulmer down [for a penalty] and saw in this case probably a harsh red card."

Salzburger Nachrichten reserved praise for Celtic's vocal travelling supporters: the Red Bull Arena had turned into a sea of ​​Bordeaux red before the kick-off. Not without green and white splashes of color. In the usual manner, hundreds of supporters (including rock star Rod Stewart) accompanied the guest team. Loudly."

The Salzburg title also quoted Andreas Ulmer who suggested that his side deserved the three points: "We have put pressure and earned this victory."