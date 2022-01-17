What channel is Emma Raducanu v Sloane Stephens on? Australian Open TV and live stream details

US Open champion Emma Raducanu starts her Australian Open matches on Tuesday (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The current British number one has never competed in the Melbourne Park showpiece but has been propelled to the big stage by her epic Flushing Meadow performance.

She’ll enter as the 17th seed – but faces a tough opening match against Sloane Stephens the number three seed in the competition.

Although Raducanu’s preparation in the Sydney masters was a disappointment with a first round defeat, she was given a pre-tournament boost with her highest ever world ranking last week – listed 18th in the world standings.

When is the Australian Open, when is the final and when is Emma Raducanu playing?

The tournament began in Melbourne Park on Monday, January 17. The final weekend is scheduled for January 29 and 30 with the women’s final on Saturday and the men closing the competition.

Tuesday is the big day and Emma Raducanu v Sloane Stephens is given main evening billing in Australia – so can be watched from around 10am in the morning UK time.

What’s the prize at stake at the Australian Open?

Emma Raducanu has never played the Australian Open nor competed for the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup – the trophy for the women’s singles winner.

The women’s winner also pockets $4.4m Australian dollars, the runner-up half of that total and the beaten semi-finalists half again at $1.1m. These prizes have been boosted following last year’s cancelled competition.

How to watch

Eurosport holds the rights for UK broadcast of the Australian Open. Two channels Eurosport 1 & 2 will show day session matches from midnight (GMT) and the Australian evening sessions start around 8am UK-time and finish around lunchtime.

They’ll be shown on Sky channels 410/411, BT TV 435/436 or Virgin channels 521/522.

Eurosport can also be streamed via Discovery+ which costs £6.99 per month.

Match odds

R1 match: Emma Raducanu 10/11 (William Hill) Sloane Stephens EVS (Various)

Outright winner: Ashleigh Barty 11/4 (McBookie, Paddypower), Naomi Osaka 15/2 (PaddyPower), Simona Halep 14/1 (Various), Emma Raducanu 40/1 (Various)