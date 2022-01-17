What channel is Andy Murray on? Australian Open TV and live stream details

The Scot is in fine fettle having reached his first ATP final in three years at the Sydney Masters and though he was defeated by Aslan Karatsev it was a timely confidence boost for Murray ahead of the first Grand Slam of 2022.

Injury and then the coronavirus put paid to previous aims of lifting the trophy – but now one of the favourites, reigning champion Novak Djokovic, is out of the running, wildcard Murray's incredible comeback could yet have a fairytale ending.

Here’s how and when to tune in for the matches from Melbourne.

When is the Australian Open, when is the final and when is Andy Murray playing?

The tournament began in Melbourne Park on Monday, January 17. The final weekend is scheduled for January 29 and 30 with the women’s final on Saturday and the men closing the competition.

For British tennis fans, Andy Murray gets his campaign underway against Nikoloz Basilashvili, the 21st seed who he has already beaten this month, on Tuesday with an expected start of around 4am UK time.

What’s the prize at stake at the Australian Open?

Andy Murray has been a finalist five times without winning the Norman Brookes Cup – the trophy for the men’s singles winner.

The winner will also pocket $4.4m Australian dollars, the runner-up half of that total and the beaten semi-finalists half again at $1.1m. These prizes have been boosted following last year’s cancelled competition.

How to watch

Eurosport holds the rights for UK broadcast of the Australian Open. Two channels Eurosport 1 & 2 will show day session matches from midnight (GMT) and the Australian evening sessions start around 8am UK-time and finish around lunchtime.

They’ll be shown on Sky channels 410/411, BT TV 435/436 or Virgin channels 521/522.

Eurosport can also be streamed via Discovery+ which costs £6.99 per month.

Match odds

R1 match: Andy Murray 8/15 Nikoloz Basilashvili 6/4 (bet365)

Outright winner: Daniil Medvedev 6/4 (William Hill), Alexander Zverev 11/4 (PaddyPower), Rafa Nadal 6/1 (PaddyPower), Andy Murray80/1 (Various)