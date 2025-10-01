Tyrrell Hatton dismisses 'violent' Ryder Cup comparisons as PGA of America issues apology

Defending Dunhill Links champion opens up on the abuse he received from US fans at Bethpage Black

Tyrrell Hatton, who secured Europe’s win in a dramatic finish in last week’s Ryder Cup, has dismissed claims made by both American captain Keegan Bradley and PGA of America president Don Rea that the hostility from home fans in New York mirrored the 2023 match in Rome.

Speaking at Bethpage Black during the 45th edition, where the US fans created a hostile atmosphere after Collin Morikawa had called for “absolute chaos”, Bradley said he’d “heard a lot of stories that Rome was very violent as well”.

It has also now emerged that Rea, speaking in a BBC interview prior to Sunday’s singles at Bethpage Black, said, referring to the behaviour by home fans on Long Island, where Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica was almost hit on the head by a beer bottle, that it “happened when we were in Rome”.

Tyrrell Hatton speaks during a press conference prior to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews | Luke Walker/Getty Images

Rea had almost been dismissive of the shocking behavior when he said in another interview on Saturday night that “things like that are going to happen”, with Nicolas Colsaerts, who played on a winning European team in 2021, pointing a finger of blame at the PGA of America when saying on Tuesday that he felt they “maybe could have handled the situation a little bit better at times”.

In fairness, Derek Sprague, the CEO, has now offered a heartfelt apology to McIlroy and his wife in particular, as well as the entire European team, but, in Hatton’s eyes, the atmosphere in New York was completely different to the one in Rome.

“Personally, I don't think they were close at all,” insisted the Englishman, speaking in St Andrews on Wednesday ahead of his title defence in this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. “With what I heard last week, I certainly don't think Rome comes anywhere near that. Personally, I don't agree with what they both said there. I don't know what else to add to that. I think they are quite far apart, to be honest.”

Luke Donald had issued his players with virtual reality headsets in a bid to prepare them for last week’s trophy defence. “I think some guys on the team had a lot worse than others,” said Hatton of the real thing. “For me personally, yeah, there was a lot of insults maybe around height or hair line or weight, some of which I’ve pretty much said to myself anyway, so it wasn't like anything new.”

Sprague, who created history as the first professional to be appointed as the PGA of America’s CEO when he succeeded Seth Waugh at the end of last year, delivered what many people believed was an overdue apology for the behaviour of fans in an interview with the Golf Channel.

“I haven’t spoken to Rory or Erica. I do plan on sending them an email with my heartfelt apologies for what occurred,” he said. “I know Rory and Erica. Erica used to work for the PGA of America. She’s from Rochester, New York. I’m from Malone, New York. I feel like I have this New York bond with them.

“There’s no place for that in the Ryder Cup or in the game of golf and I think Rory said it. We’re better than that in golf and that’s one thing that our game has always sort of portrayed right around the world when you compare it to other sports is that golf is a great game and people enjoy the game because of the values that the game of golf has.

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley ran up the 18th hole waving a US flag in a bid to whip up support from the home fans at Bethpage Black | Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

“And I can’t wait to reach out to Rory and Erica and really, quite frankly, the entire European team. He might have been a target because of how good he is, but the whole European team should not have been subjected to that. And because of that, I feel badly and I plan on apologising to them.

“Certainly it’s not the values of the PGA of America or 30-plus thousand PGA golf professionals that work every day in this game to bring joy and laughter and fun to golf. Certainly we did not witness that. We are not happy about what happened last week.”