Murray has arrived in Tokyo in preparation for the postponed 2020 Olympic games which are due to kick off at the end of this week.

His Intagram story took in his room, with a stunning panoramic view of the city tagged with: “I love the Olympics. Let’s go Team GB”

The Tokyo Olympics will be starting on Friday, July 23 after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They will be going ahead despite the Japanese capital being under a state of emergency.

Most of the events, including the opening ceremony, will be going ahead without fans in the venues due to the ongoing rise in cases across the world.

Some dignitaries, such as IOC president Thomas Bach and Emperor Naruhito, are likely to attend.

