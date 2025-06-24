The R&A announces £10m milestone for philanthropic support initiative
The R&A Foundation has reached a major milestone with £10 million pledged by philanthropic donors around the world since 2022.
To date, £5.4 million of the pledged £10 million has already been released to support a wide range of initiatives, including more than £1.4 million in unrestricted funding received last year.
This has enabled the Foundation to respond “dynamically” to opportunities in line with its charitable objectives.
Mark Darbon, Chief Executive at The R&A, said: “Since the launch of The R&A Foundation’s philanthropy programme just three years ago a remarkable community of donors have come together to support programmes that provide benefits both for and through golf around the world.
“Reaching £10 million in donor commitments is a significant milestone in the Foundation’s history and a powerful testament to the shared belief in golf as a force for good.”
The 2024 unrestricted funding donations have been allocated to a wide range of initiatives, including further development of the Fairways to Learning programme at Golf It! in Glasgow.
The delivery of talent development programmes across Asia-Pacific and Africa and the launch of a six-week community programme, developed in partnership with the Muslim Golfers’ Association, that engages 350 children from the Muslim community in the UK has also been made possible.
In addition, the philanthropic support is enabling the expansion of GolfSixes into new countries and enhancing heritage education through The R&A World Golf Museum while funding has also been directed to The Royal & Ancient Golf Club Scholarship, creating ten additional scholarships in the programme’s second year.
“This generosity has enabled groundbreaking research, innovative initiatives and broader access to all that golf has to offer - delivering social, economic and environmental benefits around the world,” added Darbon.
“We’re grateful to everyone who has helped us reach this moment and for their commitment to creating positive change – not just for golf, but through it.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.