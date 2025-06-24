The R&A announces £10m milestone for philanthropic support initiative

£1.4m in unrestricted funding received last year is now supporting ‘wide range of initiatives’

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The R&A Foundation has reached a major milestone with £10 million pledged by philanthropic donors around the world since 2022.

To date, £5.4 million of the pledged £10 million has already been released to support a wide range of initiatives, including more than £1.4 million in unrestricted funding received last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has enabled the Foundation to respond “dynamically” to opportunities in line with its charitable objectives.

The R&A Foundation has reached a major milestone | The R&A

Mark Darbon, Chief Executive at The R&A, said: “Since the launch of The R&A Foundation’s philanthropy programme just three years ago a remarkable community of donors have come together to support programmes that provide benefits both for and through golf around the world.

“Reaching £10 million in donor commitments is a significant milestone in the Foundation’s history and a powerful testament to the shared belief in golf as a force for good.”

The 2024 unrestricted funding donations have been allocated to a wide range of initiatives, including further development of the Fairways to Learning programme at Golf It! in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The delivery of talent development programmes across Asia-Pacific and Africa and the launch of a six-week community programme, developed in partnership with the Muslim Golfers’ Association, that engages 350 children from the Muslim community in the UK has also been made possible.

Lots of great programmes have been backed through The R&A Foundation thanks to philanthropic support | The R&A

In addition, the philanthropic support is enabling the expansion of GolfSixes into new countries and enhancing heritage education through The R&A World Golf Museum while funding has also been directed to The Royal & Ancient Golf Club Scholarship, creating ten additional scholarships in the programme’s second year.

“This generosity has enabled groundbreaking research, innovative initiatives and broader access to all that golf has to offer - delivering social, economic and environmental benefits around the world,” added Darbon.