Work to begin to reinstate Andy Murray's golden postbox after car collision

Work is to begin to reinstate a golden postbox dedicated to Sir Andy Murray after it was knocked over by a car.

The postbox has stood in Dunblane town centre since the tennis champion's 2012 Olympic triumph.

A Mercedes car struck the box in a "low-speed collision" on Monday evening, police said. The female driver was not hurt.

The box meanwhile remains on its side on the street, surrounded by traffic cones and tape.

It is understood work will begin to resurrect the landmark later on Tuesday.

Royal Mail painted the postbox in celebration of Sir Andy's Olympic gold medal win over Roger Federer in the men's singles final at London 2012. Other Team GB athletes including Sir Chris Hoy also received the honour.

A spokeswoman said: "We're aware that the Andy Murray gold postbox has been knocked down and will look to reinstate it as soon as possible."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Forth Valley attended at Dunblane High Street at around 7.50pm on Monday July 22 following a report of a low-speed collision where a Mercedes car struck a Royal Mail postbox.

"The female driver of the car sustained a minor injury but didn't require medical attention.

"Inquiries into this incident are ongoing."