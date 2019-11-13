When and where to watch the ATP Finals 2019 schedule plus how to watch live online

The best player in male tennis gather in London this week to battle it out in the ATP Finals

The Finals takes place each November and is arguably the most prestigious tournaments in men’s tennis outside of the four Grand Slam titles.

Spanish powerhouse Rafael Nadal will join the fray in London this week. Picture: ATP Tour

With London’s O2 Arena once again playing host, the stage is set for another fierce battle between some of the sport’s biggest names.

Alexander Zverev won last year’s tournament after defeating Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-3 in the final.

With the German youngster returning to defend his title with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Djokovic all present, this year’s Finals should be a high-quality affair.

German wunderkind Alexander Zverev will return to defend his title. Picture: ATP Tours

When are the Finals?

The tournament take place over the course of a single week, between Sunday 10 November and Sunday 17 November.

The doubles final will begin at 3.30pm on Sunday 17 November, with the singles final following after at 6pm on the same day.

Prior to that, the schedule is as follows:

Wednesday 13th November

Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah v Jean-Julien Rojer/Horia Tecau (12:00pm)

Rafael Nadal v Daniil Medvedev (2:00pm)

Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies v Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut (6:00pm)

Stefanos Tsitsipas v Alexander Zverev (8:00pm)

Thursday 14th November

Lukasz Kubot/Marcelo Melo v Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury (12:00pm)

Dominic Thiem v Matteo Berrettini (2:00pm)

Raven Klaasen/Michael Venus v Ivan Dodig/Filip Polasek (6:00pm)

Novak Djokovic v Roger Federer (8:00pm)

Friday 15th November

Doubles Group Stage Matches (12:00pm and 6:00pm)

Singles Group Stage Matches (2:00pm and 8:00pm)

Saturday 16th November

Doubles Semi-Finals (12:00pm and 6:00pm)

Singles Semi-Finals (2:00pm and 8:00pm)

Sunday 17th November

Doubles Final (3.30pm)

Singles Final (6.00pm)

Where are the Finals taking place?

As they have for the last decade, the Finals will once again take place at London’s O2 Arena, with the venue's 20,000 capacity likely to be maxed out.

After 12 years in the UK, the tournament will be moving to Turin for its 2021 iteration.

Who is competing?

The top eight men’s singles players and doubles teams will go head to head in London, meaning that superstars like Djokovic, Federer and Nadal will all be vying for yet another trophy.

However, anyone looking to take German wonderkid Zverev’s title off him will be in for quite the battle.

The final member of tennis’ Big Four, Scotland’s three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will not be in the mix after undergoing hip surgery earlier this year.

While he has already made a sensational comeback to the sport, winning his first title in two years in the process, Murray fans will have to wait a little longer to see him back in action at the top level - he aims to compete in next year's Australian Open, marking his return to Grand Slam tennis.

How can I watch the action?

The full tournament will be shown live on Amazon Prime’s streaming service. While this does require a subscription, they are currently offering a 30-day free trial which tennis fans can take advantage of to take in the whole competition.

However, UK-based viewers will also be able to catch many of the singles matches live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button.

The channel’s schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, 12 November

14:00-16:45, BBC Two

Wednesday, 13 November

14:00-16:45, BBC Two (TBC)

Thursday, 14 November

14:00-16:45, BBC Two (TBC) (except BBC Two Scotland, 14:00-14:30 & 15:30-16:45)

14:30-15:30, BBC Red Button (TBC)

Friday, 15 November

14:00-16:45, BBC Two (TBC)

Saturday, 16 November

Singles semi-finals

14:00-16:30, BBC Two (TBC)

Sunday, 17 November

Singles final

18:00-21:00, BBC Two (TBC)