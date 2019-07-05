Video: Errant sprinkler causes chaos at Wimbledon

A mixed-doubles match at Wimbledon had to be moved to another court after an errant sprinkler doused the players in water.

Artem Sitak and Laura Siegemund's mixed-doubles match against Ken Skupski and Darija Jurak had to be moved to another court after a sprinkler unexpectedly went off.

The first-round clash started on Court 15 but finished on Court 16 after the players got a soaking when a sprinkler just behind the umpire's chair kept erupting.

The players appear not to notice at first but are soon sent fleeing as the sprinkler drenches the seating area.

The move did not hamper Sitak and Siegemund though, with the pair winning the match 3-6 6-3 6-4.

Skupski told Press Association Sport: "The sprinkler head behind the umpire's chair just popped up. You hear it, it's an unusual sound, and then 100 gallons of water just started nailing them.

"Fortunately the water was spraying on the other side. I've seen clips on YouTube of it happening at tournaments but not at Wimbledon, so that was unexpected.

"And to move courts and start straight away in a bit of a different environment, that was a bit unusual, but at least we might make it onto the TV tonight."