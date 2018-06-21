Tim Henman leads the legends at Brodies Tennis Invitational

British tennis great Tim Henman leads an all-star cast at the Brodies Tennis Invitational which takes place at Gleneagles Hotel today and tomorrow.

The four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist is joined in Auchterarder by former world No 1 Thomas Muster, French Open finalist Henri Leconte, US Open and Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis and Scotland’s own Colin Fleming in the only ATP Champions Tour event to be staged in this country. The two-day tournament will also see the best home-grown junior talent playing at the Gleneagles Arena.

The legends will battle it out in today’s semi-finals, with the final and doubles exhibition match taking place tomorrow.

Four of Scotland’s most promising young tennis players are getting the chance to compete alongside some of the sport’s greats.

Teenagers Rosie Sterk, Lucia Rizza, Jacob Fearnley and Connor Thomson have been invited to play doubles and mixed doubles matches at the Brodies Invitational.

Sterk, a 14-year-old Wallace High School pupil, and 15-year-old Rizza of Firrhill High are the Scottish indoor doubles champions. Fearnley, 16, attends Merchiston Castle School and is ranked No 4 in the United Kingdom at under-18 level, while 17-year-old Beaconhurst pupil Thomson is ranked No 9 in the U18 standings.

“The depth of junior tennis talent in Scotland is going from strength to strength. It’s a very exciting time for our sport,” said Fleming, the national coach for Tennis Scotland.”

l Tickets for the Brodies Tennis Invitational are available at brodiesinvitational.com