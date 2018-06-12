Stirling and Loughborough chosen to host new tennis academies

Have your say

The Lawn Tennis Association has announced Stirling and Loughborough universities will be the venues for two new national academies.

The academies, due to open in September 2019, will represent the first major milestone in the LTA’s 10-year performance strategy for British tennis.

The introduction of 11 regional player development centres has also been announced across England and Scotland.

The LTA’s chief executive Scott Lloyd said: “With an emphasis on creating a seamless player pathway for talent development, this new performance strategy marks a step-change in the LTA’s approach to developing a pipeline of future tennis champions.

“It’s fantastic to see the new player pathway start to become a reality with the confirmation of the national academies, supported by our new regional player development centres.”