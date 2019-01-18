Stefanos Tsitsipas regrets expletive-laden rant at the Aussie Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas had to apologise for an expletive-laden rant at the Australian Open as he set up a fourth-round clash with Roger Federer.

Twenty-year-old Tsitsipas is arguably the most exciting young talent in men’s tennis and his meeting with defending champion Federer on Sunday will be one to savour.

But the young Greek also has a temper and, after the umpire decided to replay a set point for Tsitsipas, pictured, during his clash with Nikoloz Basilashvili at 5-3 in the third set, the 14th seed let rip.

Melbourne’s Greek population have turned out in numbers to support Tsitsipas and his countrywoman Maria Sakkari, and there were a lot of young fans in Margaret Court Arena.

Pressed on his language afterwards, Tsitsipas said: “It was heat of the moment. I said some really bad things. I regret saying them. But I really wanted this really bad.

“At that moment it felt like it was slipping [away]. He kind of found comfort and confidence after that. So I was really frustrated. I didn’t quite think what I was saying. I wish I could change that and wouldn’t say that. It’s not the right attitude.”

Among a talented generation, Tsitsipas stands out with his flowing curly locks and flamboyant game, but it is his fighting spirit that is perhaps his greatest asset and he showed it in abundance to beat the dangerous Basilashvili 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Tsitsipas was not born when Federer began his professional career but the 37-year-old continues to make top-level tennis look ridiculously easy and his 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 victory over young American Taylor Fritz was full of highlight-reel shots.

Rafael Nadal was equally impressive in a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over 19-year-old Alex de Minaur – a repeat of the scoreline in their Wimbledon clash last summer and the second seed’s third straight win against an Australian.

Nadal next meets a resurgent Tomas Berdych, who recorded a 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 victory over 18th seed Diego Schwartzman.

Grigor Dimitrov continued to take advantage of his favourable draw, beating Italian Thomas Fabbiano 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4 to set up a last-16 meeting with America’s Frances Tiafoe who got the better of Andreas Seppi.

Roberto Bautista Agut, conqueror of Andy Murray, continued his strong run by taking out tenth seed Karen Khachanov.